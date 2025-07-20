Disbanded police task team ‘tried to arrest Mchunu and Sibiya’

A month before Mchunu instructed the unit should be closed, it had reportedly begun working on arresting Sibiya.

The task team at the centre of a fight between “on leave” Senzo Mchunu and KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had reportedly tried to arrest the police minister and deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Mchunu instructed national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to disband the political killing task team in December 2024, suggesting that it did not add value to policing.

However, a month before the closure instructions were given, it had reportedly begun working on arresting Sibiya.

City Press sources within the security cluster said task team members had approached prosecutors in Gauteng and later Mpumalanga to secure a warrant of arrest.

“Last month, the police members who were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz V-class Kombi tried to obtain an arrest warrant from the director of public prosecutions for both Sibiya and Mchunu but were turned away. They were told that there was insufficient evidence that warranted arrest,” a source told the paper.

Masemola confirmed earlier this month that he had not acted on the order to disband the unit, while it is unclear if his deputy, Sibiya, had done so on his behalf.

In explosive allegations two weeks ago, Mkhwanazi claimed the task team had been shut down due to political interference and alleged that top police officials, including Mchunu, were linked to dodgy businessmen and alleged criminal syndicates. Mchunu denied these allegations and a judicial commission of inquiry has been established to investigate the claims.

The minister and Sibiya have been placed on special leave amid the allegations.

Mchunu was defiant on Friday, telling ANC supporters that black generals in the police had been placed there by the ANC, and suggesting they should be grateful to the party for their positions.

“The ANC appointed black generals so that we also have generals in the army and in the police. They should not trample on this opportunity they were given by the ANC,” Mchunu said.

“They got this opportunity through blood and sweat. There are those who deserved to wear those mantles and camouflage uniforms, but they are dead and they never got that opportunity. They died in the struggle.

‘That will be the end of all of us’

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Mchunu also warned against a person acting as both accuser and judge.

“The day South Africa allows one person, whoever it is, to suspect someone and then investigate them, and then become a prosecutor, and then a judge, and issue a verdict all in one place. That would be the direct reversal of what the struggle for justice is about.

“That will be the end of all of us in the country,” he said.

Mchunu said the justice system allowed allegations to be made, but had a system in place to test the claims and for the accused to defend themselves.

“It is fair to wait for the commission to deliberate. I support what the president decided. It is fair and square.”

Mchunu ‘not immune’ from prosecution

Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on special leave has sparked fierce debate, with the MK party taking the matter to court and calling for the minister to be fired.

There are also concerns that while he is on leave, Mchunu’s influence in the police may impede the investigation.

Parliament’s legal advisor, advocate Andile Tetyana, said on Wednesday that Mchunu’s leave did not grant him immunity.

“Minister Mchunu is not clothed with legal immunity by virtue of him being on special leave. We know for a fact now that he will be a material witness in the work of the commission and should criminal misconduct be found on his part, he will be charged and prosecuted,” he told parliament on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has defended his decision, saying punitive action against Mchunu would set a dangerous precedent.

“These allegations are serious. They are also untested.

“It is therefore necessary that we establish the facts through an independent, credible and thorough process so that we can ensure accountability and safeguard public confidence in the police service,” he said in Parliament this week.

