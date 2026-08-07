DJ Warras murder accused sentenced to 25 years

Armindo Joaquim Pacula admitted that he shot and killed Stock in exchange for R25 000.

One of the men implicated in the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Armindo Joaquim Pacula, a Mozambican national, was convicted and sentenced in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, following a plea and sentence agreement and consultation with the Stock’s family.

Pacula admits killing DJ Warras

Pacula pleaded guilty to charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and contravening the Immigration Act.

“The court sentenced him to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder, eight years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm, six months’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of ammunition, and 12 months’ imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act,” National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said on Friday.

He said Pacula admitted that he shot and killed Stock in exchange for R25 000.

The court ordered that the other sentences run concurrently with the 25-year sentence imposed for murder.

“Pacula will therefore serve an effective sentence of 25 years’ imprisonment.”

Meanwhile, the case against his co-accused, Victor Majola, remains before the court and has been postponed to 17 August for the conclusion of the pre-trial conference.

Majola is believed to have planned the killing, while Pacula carried out the shooting

DJ Warras shot in Johannesburg CBD

Stock was fatally shot outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district on 16 December 2025.

Three suspects are believed to have confronted the radio and television presenter before opening fire and fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigators believe the killing was linked to a dispute at Zambezi Flats.

The dispute allegedly followed the appointment of Stock’s security company to install a biometric access system at the building.

The installation came amid allegations that certain individuals were illegally collecting rent from tenants.

Prior to his death, Stock allegedly received threats and had obtained a protection order against five individuals.

He was laid to rest on 23 December.