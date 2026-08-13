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DMPR confirms illegal miners’ deaths in Rustenburg occurred at licensed site

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

13 August 2026

04:28 am

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The collapse occurred as the miners were digging for platinum group metals at a disused dump on a private company's site.

DMPR confirms illegal miners' deaths in Rustenburg occurred at licensed site

At least 14 suspected illegal miners died in an abandoned mine shaft in Nkaneng, with several others believed to be injured on Tuesday, 10 August 2026. Picture: Saps

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The Department of Mineral Resources and Petroleum (DMPR) has confirmed that the deaths of illegal miners at an abandoned mine in Rustenburg, in the North West province, occurred within the boundaries of an area where a valid mining permit has been issued.

At least 14 suspected illegal miners died in an abandoned mine shaft in Nkaneng, with several others believed to be injured on Tuesday, 10 August 2026.

Search and rescue

The South African Police Service (Saps) said search and rescue operations were underway for some of the illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, who may still be trapped underground.

Provincial police commissioner Arthur ​Peter Adams said the collapse occurred as the miners were digging for platinum group metals at a disused ​dump on a private company’s site.

Valid permit

DMPR spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko said the department has noted reports of the incident.

“The loss of life is deeply regrettable, and the DMPR recognises the serious impact such events have on affected communities. The DMPR confirms that the incident occurred within the boundaries of an area where a valid mining permit has been issued.”

Mine shaft

Ntsoko also confirmed that the site is a surface opencast mining operation and does not include an underground mine shaft.

“The department is currently reviewing all relevant information relating to the incident and will, at an appropriate time, provide further details, including matters related to compliance with applicable laws governing licenses and permits.

“The DMPR continues to work with law enforcement agencies, mining rights holders and affected communities to strengthen prevention and enforcement efforts against illegal mining,” Ntsoko said.

Condolences

The department extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends and communities affected by this tragic incident.

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In January 2025, South Africa was jolted by one of its deadliest illegal mining disasters when 78 bodies were recovered from a disused shaft in Stilfontein, south‑west of Johannesburg – victims trapped underground after a nationwide police sweep on shuttered sites exposed the lethal underside of an industry once hailed as the backbone of the economy.

Read more on these topics

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy illegal miners illegal mining North West Province Rustenburg South African Police Service (SAPS)
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