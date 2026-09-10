DNA evidence ends rapist’s decade-long run, KZN court sentences man

Arrested on an unrelated charge, a KwaZulu-Natal man was linked via DNA to a violent street rape of a woman in 2013.

A decade-long run from justice ended behind bars this week after the Madadeni Regional Court handed down a 35-year direct prison sentence to a man whose past finally caught up with him through DNA evidence.

The court sentenced 40-year-old Themba Mazibuko for a violent 2013 attack on a woman in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. The outcome delivers long-delayed closure to a survivor who carried the weight of that traumatic night for ten years.

A random attack on a dark road

The nightmare began on the evening of 12 April 2013, when a local woman stepped off a taxi to walk the rest of the way home. Mazibuko, a total stranger to the victim, ambushed her on the street while armed with a knife.

Holding her at knifepoint, Mazibuko dragged the woman into a secluded area and raped her. Before fleeing into the night, he robbed her of her cash and cellphone, leaving her injured in the dark.

Refusing to stay silent, the survivor immediately reported the assault to her family and police. She sought immediate medical treatment and psychosocial counselling at the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), where staff gathered critical forensic evidence, including DNA samples.

Locked up standard, linked by DNA

For ten years, Mazibuko evaded law enforcement. His luck finally ran out in 2023 when police arrested him on an unrelated matter, leading investigators to run his profile through the national database.

The system flagged a positive DNA match to the 2013 crime scene. State Prosecutor Nkululeko Innocent Shandu built a solid case using that physical evidence alongside testimony from the victim, her brother -who received her initial report – and a medical doctor.

Court Preparation Officer Nokukhanya Alice Cele also submitted a victim impact statement outlining the permanent emotional wounds the survivor suffered.

The court subsequently found Mazibuko guilty of rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Justice delivered after a decade

Regional Court Magistrate M.C. de Klerk handed down 15 years for the rape charge and 20 years for the robbery with aggravating circumstances, ordering both sentences to run consecutively for an effective 35-year sentence.

“Violence of this nature against vulnerable members of our society destroys the very fabric of our communities, and the courts will not show leniency to those who hunt strangers in the dark,” the magistrate declared during sentencing.

The court also declared Mazibuko unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara welcomed the sentence, describing it as a victory for all survivors of sexual violence.

“This sentence reflects the absolute gravity of these offences and affirms the justice system’s unwavering commitment to holding perpetrators accountable, no matter how much time has passed,” she stated.