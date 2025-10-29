News

Doctors Without Borders calls on SA to help hurt Gazans

With Gaza’s health system collapsing, Doctors Without Borders pleads for South Africa to assist with urgent medical evacuations.

Internally displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed homes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 5 October 2025. Picture: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Non-governmental body Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called on South Africa to assist with medical evacuations in Gaza, where more than 15 000 people are in urgent need of care.

The health system in Gaza has completely collapsed and many people are in desperate need of medical treatment since the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas came into effect, MSF said.

Various reports describe the situation as catastrophic due to a lack of medical supplies and damaged medical facilities, with the majority of hospitals overwhelmed and forced to operate beyond capacity.

Doctors Without Borders says South Africa must act on its Gaza

Though medical evacuations resumed last week, after being suspended since 29 September, South Africa has yet to accept individuals in need of urgent medical treatment from Gaza, it said.

This slow response comes despite the country’s stance against what it deems a “genocide” carried out by Israel in Gaza, including taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

MSF South Africa spokesperson Jane Rabothata has urged the government to extend a hand of friendship and provide assistance in this critical situation.

According to MSF, between July last year and August this year, at least 740 patients, including 138 children, died while waiting for evacuation in Gaza.

The organisation stated that these deaths were “preventable and caused by political inaction” from the international community.

Hospitals buckle under crisis

“MSF is urging South Africa to translate its solidarity into tangible medical support by accepting patients and helping alleviate the growing humanitarian pressure on the region,” Rabothata said.

Meanwhile, the ICJ recently issued an advisory opinion reminding Israel of its obligations as a United Nations member state and as an occupying power in Gaza.

The department of international relations and cooperation said the court’s advisory opinion authoritatively interpreted and reaffirmed Israel’s already existing obligations under binding international law.

