Drowning is often silent, with no cry for help, so a responsible adult must always supervise children near water.

On average, some 1 477 people in South Africa lose their lives to drowning each year.

With rising summer temperatures and sudden downpours in parts of the country, Netcare 911 urges everyone to remain alert to the dangers around water.

Drowning is silent and swift

“Whether you’re relaxing in familiar surroundings or away on holiday, it is essential to be vigilant,” said Shalen Ramduth, Netcare 911 operations director.

“Wherever there is water, there is a risk of someone drowning.

“This summer, we are appealing to the public to take a fresh look at their surroundings with water safety in mind, particularly as the school holidays and yearend festivities approach.

“Many drowning tragedies can be prevented through awareness and vigilance and by planning ahead.

“A simple assessment of water sources, large and small, around your home or where you are staying, can identify risks.

Risks for children

“Even if no children are living in the home, consider how you can minimise drowning risks for children who may visit,” he said.

Fence off ponds, pools and water storage areas to control access to water hazards.

Toilets, bathtubs, water features, fish tanks, pet water bowls and buckets of water or other liquids can all pose a drowning risk to young children and babies.

Restrict access to fixed water sources, empty containers after use and keep water-filled containers out of reach. Never leave children unsupervised near water

Refit the pool net immediately after every swim.

Consider installing additional safeguards, such as a floating pool alarm or external security beams, alongside fencing and a pool net.

“The summer heat draws thousands of South Africans to the water, increasing the risk of drowning.

‘Don’t let your guard down’

“Don’t let your guard down even when relaxing, and keep the following precautions in mind,” Ramduth said.

Alcohol and water activities do not mix. This also applies when supervising children near water.

Even if you are a confident swimmer, remember that swimming in rivers, dams and the sea is very different from swimming in a pool.

When fishing from the shore, stay well out of reach of crashing waves.

Beware of flash flooding when hiking or camping near rivers or ravines.

Do not attempt to cross flooded bridges or fast-flowing rivers on foot or in a vehicle.

“When someone is drowning, there is usually no cry for help and it is often completely silent.

“This is why a responsible adult must always supervise children near water and never leave them unattended.

“If you are distracted, a child’s life could be at risk before you know it,” Ramduth said.

Learning how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and knowing how to obtain professional emergency medical assistance are vital in preparing for life-threatening situations such as drowning incidents.

What to do in a potential drowning emergency