News

Home » News

Health alert: Fisheries department warns public against white mussels and shellfish

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

1 January 2026

09:19 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Large numbers of white mussels, whelks and other shellfish washed ashore.

Don't eat these white mussels and other shellfish, Fisheries Department warns

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Do not eat white mussels and other shellfish washed up on the West Coast of the Western Cape.

This is the stern warning from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) in a statement issued on Thursday.

The department’s spokesperson, Zolile Nqayi, confirmed large numbers of dead white mussels, whelks and other shellfish being washed up at St Helena Bay and Elandsbaai on the West Coast over the past 48 hours.

“The dead shellfish indicate that they have died after being paralysed, unable to burrow and then washed up. This is most likely due to the presence of a harmful algal bloom (HAB) or ‘Red Tide.’”

ALSO READ: At least 1 ton worth of lobsters died due to Red Tide, says department

Red Tides

Red tides are algal blooms; that is, accumulations of large amounts of phytoplankton (single-cell algae) that are common during summer and autumn along the West Coast.

Red tides also cause oxygen depletion, which harms marine life and can lead to mass mortality. 

Do not eat

“This particular ‘Red Tide’ is colourless and therefore not visible to the human eye, but paralytic shellfish poisoning neurotoxins are extremely toxic to humans. All shellfish, irrespective of being washed out or collected from shore or subtidal, should not be eaten.

“The department cautions members of the public to refrain from eating the washed-out marine animals as they carry significant health risks, rendering them unsuitable for consumption,” Nqayi said.

The department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) said it will continue to monitor the situation with respect to the extent of the “red tide” and resultant mass mortalities on the West Coast.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dead Lobster

In January 2021, around 1 000kg of West Coast rock lobster died due to the Red Tide that took hold of the area in the Western Cape

The tide stretched along the northern shores of St Helena Bay to north of Lambert’s Bay, before it moved south.

ALSO READ: US grants SA fisheries access to markets due to compliance with bycatch laws

Read more on these topics

fish forestry and fisheries ocean spring tide Western Cape

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2026 public holidays in South Africa: Here’s the good and the bad
Lotto Lucky Lotto player kicks off the new year R65 million richer: Is it you?
News Public Protector clears Presidency in controversial Inkwazi catering scandal
Business DStv escapes 12-channel termination in last-minute deal with Warner Bros
Celebs And Viral SA music star Makhadzi hospitalised after car crash en route to Joburg

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp