‘Don’t regulate religion’: SA pushes back against religious regulation

Critics warn CRL’s regulation plans could undermine spiritual freedom, despite commission’s aim to curb abuse in some churches.

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has been criticised for allegedly pushing for mechanisms to regulate religion in South Africa.

But the commission defended its action, which was aimed at stopping alleged abuse by certain churches.

A committee chaired by Prof Musa Xulu comprising representatives from various religions has been tasked with getting religious leaders to self-regulate.

That is a sequel to the CRL Rights Commission’s investigations into the commercialisation of religion and abuse of people’s belief systems.

The inquiry revealed a series of alarming incidents that garnered national attention, triggering intermittent community outrage.

Many congregants complained about incidents where individuals were sprayed with insecticide, made to ingest grass, consume petrol, tear out each other’s hair and chew on snakes.

There have also been serious allegations of young girls being sexually assaulted by certain religious leaders, as well as some pastors allegedly luring worshippers to donate large sums of money and gifts to their churches.

But Dear South Africa, a non-governmental organisation that facilitates public comments on various policies and legislation, believes the CRL Rights Commission’s move is designed to vet, license and regulate all religious organisations and leaders.

So far, over 30 000 participants have written submissions to Dear SA which, in turn, it will submit to parliament for its consideration.

Dear SA said the proposal by the CRL Rights Commission threatens freedom of religion, including the spiritual autonomy of faith communities and violates the constitution.

This is despite the fact the constitution guarantees every person freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion and freedom of association.

It also recognises the freedom of religious communities to govern themselves (Section 31) Dear SA said faith is a divine calling, not a profession, and it cannot be licensed or regulated.

“The state has no say concerning the validity of religious belief. The CRL has no constitutional authority to regulate doctrine, ordination, worship or religious associations,” Dear SA said.

“State regulation is an existential threat to any meaningful right to religious freedom, including the rights of religious communities. It risks religious leaders becoming subject to, or the tools of state control.”

It said SA’s diverse religious communities already support voluntary accountability through charters, codes of conduct, fraternal and self-governing associations.

Parliament rejected the CRL Rights Commission’s proposal for legislation to implement a peer review committee system.