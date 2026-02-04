Doornfontein explosion: Mystery flammable liquid tanks and cylinders found [VIDEO]

Power now restored to 95% of affected customers in New Doornfontein incident that left thousands without electricity.

Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor Dada Morero on Wednesday visited the New Doornfontein building explosion site as part of the City’s High Impact Accelerated Service Delivery operation in the Inner City.

The incident severely disrupted power supply to areas serviced by the Siemert Substation, prompting a comprehensive investigation into the cause.

City Power Chief Operating Officer Charles Tlouane accompanied Morero during the site inspection, where technical teams conducted a detailed assessment of the electricity infrastructure.

Their findings have shifted the investigation’s focus away from electrical equipment failure.

“Under the current conditions, we noticed that the ground-mounted transformer inside the building is intact and has not exploded. This is a transformer with oil inside, and there was no failure and no oil expelled during this incident. The transformer also remains in its original position,” Tlouane said.

The technical evidence gathered at the scene contradicts initial assumptions about the transformer’s role in the explosion.

Tlouane explained that the scale and nature of the damage observed does not align with typical transformer failures.

“Based on our electrical experience, we do not believe that this transformer could have caused the explosion, and threw debris so many meters away, breaking even windows of adjacent buildings. Under normal circumstances, when a transformer fails, the fire is localised and is accompanied by oil spillage. In this case, there is no such evidence,” he added.

Investigation focuses on unidentified flammable substances

During the inspection, City Power teams identified several items near the transformer that could explain the magnitude of the explosion. These findings have become central to the ongoing investigation.

“Behind the transformer, we found tanks located on site. We also found a generator next to the ground-mounted transformer, as well as a tanker and several pumps and pipes for different purposes. At this stage, we do not know what the tanker and cylinders are used for or what kind of liquid they contained, only signage written ‘flammable liquid’,” he said.

The evidence suggests that an external factor amplified the incident beyond what a transformer malfunction would typically cause.

“All the evidence found here indicates that this was not a transformer-related incident. It tells us that something else amplified the explosion. Whether it was any form of spark or another source, that is what the investigation will determine,” Tlouane explained.

Power restoration underway with final phase pending safety clearance

City Power has successfully restored electricity to approximately 95% of customers in New Doornfontein affected by the explosion.

“The outage affecting the remaining customers in Lower Rose Street is due to a Medium Voltage Chamber (MVC) that was damaged as a result of the same explosion,” said Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson.

Mangena added that restoration of service to the remaining affected customers depends on several factors beyond City Power’s immediate control.

“Once the rubble has been cleared, the Department of Labour has granted clearance, and the site is confirmed to be safe to access, City Power teams will proceed with the installation of the required equipment and anticipate completing the work,” stated Mangena.

The utility anticipates completing the work within four to five working days, provided conditions remain favourable.

However, it noted that final restoration depends on building owners completing their reconstruction, installing internal reticulation, and submitting a certificate of compliance.

“We will not compromise on safety, and we will continue to enforce compliance to protect infrastructure and ensure the sustainability of essential services in the Inner City,” Morero said.

Inner city operations target non-compliant properties

During the broader operation in the Inner City, City Power conducted audits at several buildings to address infrastructure, compliance and revenue challenges.

These inspections revealed significant outstanding debts and compliance violations.

A building on Sophie de Bruyn Street in Joubert Park was found owing approximately R2 million in outstanding electricity charges.

“A Level 2 disconnection was implemented due to non-payment and the absence of a payment arrangement,” Mangena stated.

Additionally, a block of flats at the corner of King George and De Villiers Streets in Joubert was audited and found owing a combined total of approximately R2.23 million across two electricity meters.

This also resulted in a Level 2 disconnection at the point of supply.

“City Power will continue to provide updates as investigations progress and restoration work advances.”

