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Double life sentence for Limpopo man who raped ex-girlfriend in front of children

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

9 November 2026

12:11 pm

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He dragged the woman into a room and sexually assaulted her in front of her two minor children.

Double life sentence for man who raped ex-girlfriend in front of children

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A 32-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after the Polokwane Regional Court handed him two life sentences for repeatedly raping his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend in the presence of her children at her home in Moletjie.

Terror in front of children

It was a Wednesday evening, 26 July 2025, when the convict unexpectedly burst into the victim’s house in Ga-Ramphela village.

He dragged the woman into a room and sexually assaulted her while her two minor children watched.

The attacker did not stop there. The following afternoon, while the children were away at school, he raped the victim multiple times.

Conviction for rape

Following the attacks, the victim reported the matter to police. The case was immediately handed over to Constable Vinolia Mudau of the Seshego Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Constable Mudau’s meticulous investigation quickly led to the suspect’s arrest. The court denied him bail throughout his trial, culminating in his conviction and sentencing on Friday, 6 November.

Justice served

Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers welcomed the harsh sentence, praising the investigating officer’s exceptional work.

“This double life sentence is a suitable punishment for such a cruel and degrading act committed in front of innocent children.

“It reaffirms our commitment to fighting Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and ensuring that perpetrators are removed from society permanently,” said Scheepers.

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