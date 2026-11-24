Chasing the Sun tells story of Eric Vigouroux and La Croisiere Verte, a renewable journey down Africa.

For the past 20 years, Claudio von Planta has travelled the globe with actor Ewan McGregor and his friend Charley Boorman to create the hit motorcycle TV series Long Way Round, Long Way Down, Long Way Up and Long Way Home.

This month, he received an Emmy for his cinematography, but tonight he’ll be showing off his latest work for the first time in Abidjan, Ivory Coast at the world première of Chasing the Sun – The story of La Croisière Verte.

Chasing the Sun – The story of La Croisière Verte premieres in Abidjan

It’s the story of French adventurer, entrepreneur and former international rally-raid champion, Éric Vigouroux.

A veteran of the legendary Paris-Dakar Rally, Vigouroux won the FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cup in the two-wheel-drive category in 2010 and the Rallye du Maroc in 2012, before conceptualising and leading La Croisière Verte, a renewable journey down Africa in four specially adapted Citroën Ami electric vehicles.

The La Croisière Verte team stop for lunch in the Senegal veld during their 135-day odyssey from Morocco to South Africa. Picture: Supplied

The odyssey, which was inspired by the original Croisière Noire by André Citroën a century before, began in October 2024 and covered 17 000km through 16 countries before finishing in Cape Town in February last year – relying entirely on renewable energy without logistical assistance.

“I did rallies for 20 years, I participated in 15 Dakars,” Vigouroux said, “but then I decided to stop racing 12 years ago because it was time to do something different.

“I started thinking about how to get back to Africa a different way, a more sustainable way considering the challenges we have.”

His inspiration was a book called La Croisière Noire: Expédition Citroën Centre-Afrique (The Black Crossing, the Citroën Central Africa Expedition) about the first vehicles to cross Africa from north to south, starting in Algeria and ending in Madagascar.

The expedition camps out in the Namibian desert for their last solar charge before heading south to Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

Showing the durability of the vehicles

Sponsored by industrialist André Citroën, the 1924-25 expedition featured a fleet of Citroën Kégresse auto chenille half-tracks and was intended to show the durability of the vehicles and how Africa could be travelled.

Vigouroux’s version would be La Croisière Verte, the green crossing, using electric cars to promote clean mobility.

“I don’t think there’s anyone around who has seen Africa the way we did, because people just go to one country.

“To see them all in one stretch is extra special and then with the extra challenge of using electric and solar power,” said Von Planta.

Expedition leader Eric Vigouroux speaks to a South African TV journalist as the team arrives in Cape Town in February 2025. Picture: Supplied

The cars had a range of 450km per charge, each carrying 40 solar panels.

Throughout the expedition, the team generated the majority of the electricity they needed using their own equipment, occasionally benefiting from the hospitality of large renewable energy facilities along the route.

Vigouroux repaying kindness Africans showed him and his team

Holding the global première in Africa was important for Vigouroux to repay the kindness Africans showed him and his team during their 135-day odyssey.

There were great and bad memories, said Vigouroux. “The best was when we arrived, hungry and tired in a village in Senegal.

Eric Vigouroux stops to photograph rhinos in a Namibian reserve. The silent Citroën Ami allowed them to get close to the game. Picture: Supplied

“Not only did they prepare us a delicious dinner but then they started to play music and dance with us under the moonlight.”

The worst was falling ill in Congo-Brazzaville, where Vigouroux became so sick there was thought of evacuating him to France after an insect bite turned septic.

Also the trip was halted along the bank of the Congo River as they waited for spare parts from France and thought of abandoning the journey altogether.