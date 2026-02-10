Driver arrested for speeding at nearly 200km/h in Limpopo

The incident comes as the country battles the high number of road fatalities on its roads with speeding under the spotlight.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for speeding at nearly 200km/h in Limpopo.

The incident comes as the country battles a high number of road fatalities.

Arrest

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety handcuffed the driver on Monday.

“The male driver was speeding at 188km/h yesterday, on N1 near Mookgopong and was detained at Naboom Police Station. A big thank you to Officer Maphologela MP for a job well done!”

The department warned motorists who break the rules of the road will face the full might of the law.

“To all speedsters, be warned: our officers have adopted a zero-tolerance approach to speeding on Limpopo roads. Expect consequences if you disregard traffic laws.”

Human behaviour

Human behaviour was identified as the primary cause of 87% of crashes during the 2025 festive season.

Factors included hit-and-runs, jaywalking, driving while fatigued, speeding, drunk driving, and dangerous overtaking.

Speeding

Traffic authorities arrested 414 drivers for speeding, including five who were driving at speeds ranging from 200km/h to well above 240km/h.

The biggest offender was arrested driving at 245km/h in a BMW on the N1, near Honeydew, on 18 December.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said that speeding, especially in wet weather or dark conditions, was unacceptable, and warned that overtaking in oncoming traffic or on a blind rise “is a death sentence for you, your passengers, and the oncoming vehicle.”

Road deaths

Creecy also revealed that while South Africa had reduced its road death toll by 700 people during the festive season, more than 9 400 fatalities were recorded.

She said human error accounts for the majority of accidents, prompting the campaign’s theme: “It Starts with Me”, to emphasise individual responsibility.

Creecy emphasised that despite the reduction marking the first decrease in five consecutive years, the death toll remains unacceptably high.

