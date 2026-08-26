Driver killed in Alberton tree crash – Firefighters use jaws‑of‑life in late‑night rescue

Firefighters in Ekurhuleni battled late‑night chaos in Alberton, using Jaws‑of‑Life equipment to free an SUV driver trapped after a violent...

Firefighters in Ekurhuleni battled late‑night chaos in Alberton, using Jaws‑of‑Life equipment to free an SUV driver trapped after a violent crash into a tree. Despite desperate efforts, paramedics could not save him.

The accident occurred on Swartkoppies Road on Tuesday night, 25 August 2026.

Accident

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said teams from the Alberton and Katlehong fire stations both received the call at 10:08pm and responded simultaneously to the scene for intervention.

“On arrival, both teams found the only driver still trapped behind the steering wheel. Jaws-of-Life equipment was immediately applied to access and free the unresponsive driver behind the steering wheel.

“Paramedics attempted pre-hospital medical treatment to revive the patient without success, and he was unfortunately declared dead on scene,” Ntladi said.

Lanes closed

Ntladi added that preliminary on-scene investigations suggest that the accident was a high-magnitude impact against a “stationary object (tree).”

“All lanes, northbound, had to be temporarily closed for traffic for the duration of the rescue operations. The deceased was removed from the scene by pathology services to an appropriate facility.”

Ntladi said the scene was handed over to the City of Ekurhuleni’s traffic officers for investigations and scene rehabilitation.

Eastern Cape crash

On Monday, at least two people were killed, and 12 passengers were injured in a head-on collision in the Eastern Cape.

The accident occurred along Black Road in Gompo, Duncan Village.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said a Toyota Corolla and a Toyota Quantum were involved in the fatal crash.

“One occupant of the Toyota Corolla, including its driver, was declared dead at the scene. The two vehicles were travelling from opposite directions.

“The Toyota Quantum with passengers was travelling from Gompo towards Qonce, while the Toyota Corolla had only two occupants (both allegedly males),” Komisa said.

Komisa said the 12 injured passengers from the Toyota Quantum sustained various injuries during the crash, while the driver escaped unharmed.