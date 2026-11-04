Dry court, no bail hearing: Soweto teacher stays in cell for allegedly raping 9-year-old pupil

No water at the Proteas Magistrates Court delayed the bail application for Soweto teacher accused of rape.

A sudden water outage at the Protea Magistrates Court forced officials the postponement of the bail application for a 59-year-old Soweto teacher accused of raping a nine-year-old pupil.

The teacher made a brief appearance on Tuesday, facing a statutory rape charge.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.

Toilet assault

Police investigators allege that the Soweto teacher sexually assaulted the young girl inside the school toilets on 8 October 2026.

The victim subsequently disclosed the attack to her mother. A video recording of her emotional account quickly circulated across social media platforms.

The widespread distribution of the footage triggered fierce outrage among Zola residents and parents. They staged protests outside the school grounds demanding justice and immediate police intervention.

Police received a report on the matter on 10 October.

State to oppose bail

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed its intention to vigorously fight the teacher’s release.

“The NPA views allegations of sexual offences against children in a serious light and remains committed to ensuring that cases involving vulnerable victims are prosecuted with the necessary sensitivity and diligence,” said NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

Following the initial outcry, Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile confirmed the department’s intervention by placing him on precautionary suspension.

Surrender

He surrendered himself to law enforcement on 21 October and made his first court appearance the following day.

The matter suffered an earlier delay on 29 October after the defendant hired a new legal representative. They requested additional time to study the docket.

Support, but bullying

The Department of Social Development and specialists from the Teddy Bear Clinic are actively providing support and counselling to the affected.

The victim’s aunt, who can’t be named to protect the girl’s identity, revealed to News24 that the family was receiving the care. She pointed out the emotional toll the young girl is facing.

“She is emotionally battling to cope…weak and fearful…is mocked by our neighbours. Whenever she plays on the street or goes to the shop, adults call her names.

Some even claim she is a liar who was never raped. Others peep through our gate, calling my niece names,” the aunt told the publication.

“As MEC Maile had promised, the child is receiving great academic assistance.

“Teachers are bringing her schoolwork to do at home. She is catching up, although it is tough for her emotionally and academically.

“We believe counselling and the support she receives at the school will help her in this difficult journey,” the aunt said.