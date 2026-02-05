News

Dry taps, then overflowing reservoirs in Laudium

By Marizka Coetzer

5 February 2026

Laudium taps run dry for over a week as Palmiet system fails, leaving residents frustrated by overflow and shortages water.

Dry taps, then overflowing reservoirs in Laudium

Several residents of Laudium block the road to protest against the ongoing water crisis at the R55 Highway on February 02, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Residents were informed that Rand Water has experienced operational challenges for the third time in the past two weeks. It is reported that the protest led to road closure, causing major traffic disruptions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das)

Water started to return slowly to the taps in Laudium in the City of Tshwane after residents were left without water for more than a week following technical challenges with the Palmiet system last week.

City of Tshwane deputy mayor Eugene Modise apologised to residents of Laudium and the city following the water woes caused by Rand Water last week.

“Almost 60% of residents were affected, but they repaired it, and the people are getting their water now,” he said.

Deputy mayor apologises as water returns to Laudium

But residents didn’t have water and the reservoirs were low, then they woke up to the reservoir overflowing and water running down the street.

Mohammed Ebrahim said his family struggled considering eight of his grandchildren lived with him.

“While water tankers were coming around, we still had to spend money for water, because we can’t drink that water.”

ALSO READ: Two injured after light aircraft crashes in Midrand during training flight [VIDEO]

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the entity’s systems have fully recovered and pumping is at full capacity.

“Currently, Rand Water produces about 5  000 million litres of water per day and 77% of it is consumed by the three metros in Gauteng, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg,” she said.

Maroo said the water utility was concerned about the continued high water consumption by Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Concerned about continued high water consumption

“After the power outage incident, Rand Water is aware of the slow recovery of water supply in the Midrand area, Laudium, Atteridgeville and surrounding areas in Tshwane, as well as Tembisa in Ekurhuleni,” she added.

Maroo said while some supply disruptions were still being experienced in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, they were minimal compared to the Midrand disruption.

“Midrand has a long-standing problem of high water consumption exacerbated by growth of both formal and informal settlements. This problem is well understood by Joburg Water, and the entity has embarked on upgrading the Midrand systems.”

NOW READ: ‘We might need about a week to recover’: Water outages plague Midrand

