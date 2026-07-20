Durban North boat capsize claims life, injures several others

A man believed to be in his forties was missing and, after a short while, was found having sustained fatal injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was rocked by tragedy this past weekend when a leisure boat carrying six people capsized near a golf club, leaving one man dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred in Durban North outside the Beechwood Golf Club on Sunday.

Overturned boat

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel responded to the incident just after 5:30pm, following numerous calls for medical assistance.

“Paramedics arrived to find SA Police Service (Saps), Metro Police Search and Rescue, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), and multiple security personnel in attendance. The scene initially was scattered as some of the victims were assisted by bystanders and taken ashore to safety.

“It is believed the boat had six people on it, with ages ranging from approximately 8 years to around 45 years,” Jamieson said.

Missing

Jamieson added that a man believed to be in his forties was missing and, after a short while, was found having sustained fatal injuries.

“Unfortunately, there was nothing the paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“The remaining occupants had sustained various injuries, and some were transported to nearby hospitals for further care that they required.”

Jamieson said the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.

Sea rescue

Meanwhile, a maritime medical evacuation unfolded off Gqeberha on Friday evening when the NSRI responded to a bulk carrier reporting a crewman in distress 35 nautical miles south‑west of Cape Recife.

NSRI Gqeberha station commander Mark Dawson said their Bay Guardian rescue craft launched with EMS paramedics and rendezvoused with the vessel in favourable sea conditions.

“The Master of the ship manoeuvred to create a lee for our craft to come alongside.

Medical care

He said two NSRI extrication crews and a paramedic boarded the vessel, where the patient – a 59‑year‑old Indian male – was found stable under the care of the ship’s medical team.

“Secured into protective gear, the patient was transferred onto our rescue craft and brought safely ashore.”

Dawson said the man was transported to the hospital in a stable condition, where doctors are continuing his care.

He said the operation, completed at 10:08pm, was coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), with support from NSRI controllers, Emergency Medical Services, TNPA Port Control, Telkom Maritime Radio Services, and Police Sea Borderline Control.