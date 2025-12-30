News

Durban Summer Souk employee hospitalised after alleged ‘drugging incident’

30 December 2025

Now in its 30th year, Durban Summer Souk is a popular shopping festival which mimics the Dubai Souk.

The Durban Summer Souk. Picture: Facebook.

An employee working at the Durban Summer Souk (DSS) was rushed to the hospital after allegedly ingesting an unknown drug given to her by a colleague.

The event’s organiser confirmed the incident on Monday.

Drugging

Now in its 30th year, Durban Summer Souk is a popular shopping festival which mimics a mini shopping festival, drawing thousands of visitors and holidaymakers from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Gauteng and other provinces.

“The management of the Durban Summer Souk wishes to place on record that it was not a targeted incident involving random individuals. The people involved were parties known to each other,” said the souk’s management.

Stomach cramps

The event organiser said an employee of a vendor complained of stomach cramps and was given an alleged illegal substance as treatment by a work colleague.

“Trusting the individual, she consumed the substance and had an adverse reaction which required serious medical attention, including hospitalisation. The DSS management and security immediately intervened and investigated the incident.

“The parties convened their own mediation at the hospital without the management or security company.

“Upon their return to the venue, they informed the DSS management and Security Company that the issue was resolved internally and there was no need for further intervention from any outside party,” the event organiser said.

Investigations

The event organiser said security and the event’s management investigated the incident but stopped when they were told the matter had been resolved.

“We respected this position and stopped any further involvement in this matter. The position of the parties was confirmed to us in writing. We trust that the above will clear any misunderstanding and fallacy about the safety of our patrons and stakeholders.

“The DSS management wishes to further assure our guests and stakeholders that we will react with swiftness and urgency to any transgressions or criminal behaviour,” the event organiser said.

