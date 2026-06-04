WATCH: e-hailing driver allegedly attacked by security hired through a taxi association

Gunshots were fired at the e-hailing driver, and female passengers were harassed and intimidated.

The KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) Transport Department has condemned a violent attack on an e‑hailing driver in KwaNdengezi Township, west of Durban, this week.

Attack

MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, said they received “distressed calls” from the leadership of the KZN e-hailing Council.

“They shared a video showing an attack on the e-hailing driver who was transporting female passengers. Security guards from a company allegedly hired by KwaNdengezi Taxi Association are seen in the circulating video brandishing guns and ordering the e-hailing driver to drop off female passengers.

“We have been informed that shots were fired at the tyres, resulting in the e-hailing driver losing control and his car colliding with another car,” Duma said.

Probe

Duma added that his department has assigned a team from the Public Regulatory Entity and Operation Shanela to investigate this matter, working with the South African Police Service (Saps) and Metro Police.

“In this regard, ballistic experts must be brought in to do spot examinations of any cartridges on the scene.

“In particular, we are calling upon the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) to come closer to this matter. Clearly, the gun-wielding security guards must be investigated for the violation of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act,” Duma said.

Duma is committed to ensuring stability in the public transport sector, working with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and other key role players.

WARNING: Video is of a graphic nature. proceed with extreme caution

Video: KZN Transport MEC

Teen murder

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a teen in Johannesburg.

The 18‑year‑old schoolboy was allegedly hacked to death with a panga in a brutal attack that left the community reeling.

The attack occurred in Braamfischerville on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspect was arrested a day after the attack.