E-hailing app providers encouraged to register digital platforms

The Gauteng Transport Department has urged e-hailing app providers working with e-hailing operators in the province to register their platforms in order to operate legally in the province.

The department said that the requirement aligns with Section 66(A) of the National Land Transport Amendment Act, 2009 (Act No. 5 of 2009), which mandates e-hailing platform providers to register their digital applications with the National Department of Transport (NDoT) prior to applying for operating licences.

Enforcement

This move forms part of the department’s effort to tighten enforcement of the province’s new e-hailing regulations.

The department’s spokesperson, Melitah Madiba, said the move will also ensure alignment between national and provincial frameworks and promote “a safe, accessible, transparent, and compliant public transport environment across the province.”

“The growth of the e-hailing service in Gauteng has been significant, offering valuable mobility options and creating economic opportunities for thousands of operators. However, this growth must take place within a transparent and well-regulated environment that protects both operators and commuters.”

Regulation

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the current regulations provide an opportunity to realign the system with national legislation and ensure that all e-hailing platform providers and operators meet the required legal requirements and regulatory standards.

“We therefore call upon all the app companies operating in Gauteng to work with us by submitting their registration and help us build an accountable, efficient, and lawful public transport system.”

Safety

The department stated that it is in the interest of all app providers and e-hailing services to register and finalise all other legislated requirements, including voluntary agreements, to enable the GPRE (Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity) to start receiving and deciding on their applications for operating licenses.

“GPRE will convene meetings across the province to provide more details and ensure that app providers and e-hailing operators fully understand what is required and are able to comply.”

The move addresses long-standing concerns in the e-hailing industry, with stakeholders repeatedly warning that gaps in the regulations leave both drivers and passengers vulnerable in unsafe situations.

