E-hailing driver escapes unharmed after being held at gunpoint by jealous suspect in Edenvale

The case is now before the courts.

A 45-year-old man is facing serious charges after he allegedly forced an e-hailing driver at gunpoint into his vehicle and fired a shot at him during a confrontation over a woman in Edenvale on Sunday morning.

Suspect arrested after gunpoint confrontation with e-hailing driver

According to police reports, the incident unfolded at approximately 7:30am on Sunday, 14 June 2026, when an e-hailing driver dropped off a female passenger at a residence in Edenvale.

Upon arrival, he was confronted by a man who accused him of being romantically involved with his girlfriend.

Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the situation quickly turned dangerous.

“The suspect allegedly forced the e-hailing driver into his vehicle and prevented him from leaving.”

Sibeko said the suspect then allegedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the driver.

“The e-hailing driver managed to escape unharmed,” Sibeko stated.

Driver heads straight to police after narrow escape

After escaping, the e-hailing driver wasted no time in alerting authorities.

Sibeko confirmed that the driver drove directly to a nearby police station to report the matter.

Police responded without delay.

The 45-year-old now faces charges of kidnapping, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and defeating the ends of justice.

Suspect set to appear in court on Monday

The case is now before the courts.

Sibeko said the suspect is expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 June 2026.

Investigations into the matter are continuing, according to Captain Sibeko.