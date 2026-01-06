Justice system is sending the wrong message’: Concern over release of East London assault suspects

The assault case was postponed to February.

The decision to release three men accused of assaulting a security guard in East London, Eastern Cape, on warning has sparked concern, with political leaders warning it may convey the wrong message to the public.

The suspects appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they face a charge of common assault.

Their court appearance follows a widely shared video showing one of the accused kicking security guard Xolisile Nogwele Nongodlwana in a parking lot at eBuhlanti Marina Glen, an incident that sparked widespread condemnation on social media.

East London assault case postponed

Two of the accused were arrested shortly after the incident and were released on warning on 1 January.

They returned to court on Tuesday alongside a third suspect who was arrested later.

The state confirmed that the newly added accused would also be released on warning.

The magistrate warned the three men to attend future court proceedings and postponed the matter to 25 February to allow for further police investigation.

The decision drew criticism from political leaders.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, EFF Eastern Cape chairperson Zilindile Vena welcomed the arrest of the third suspect but expressed frustration over the release of all three accused.

“It sends mixed messages to society whilst we have stood up together and said no to violence, but the justice system is again sending [the] wrong message,” he said.

“We can’t have hooligans running around and capturing our streets. That is why we are here. We will come back again,” Vena added.

Mfezeko Sodukwe who is one of the suspects for the Security guard assault i East London is also in Court today.

Buffalo City Municipality mayor, Princess Faku, also criticised the court outcome, saying the metro was unhappy that bail was not opposed.

“We are not happy because this is giving [the] wrong message to our community. It’s the first incident; Buffalo City is a friendly city.

“We don’t have such incidents. We are quite not happy with the decision of the court,” Faku said.

Labour unions call for stronger security measures

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) East London chairperson Ondela Sokomani indicated the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Sawu) would engage ANC leadership in the Buffalo City region to push for improved worker protection and strengthened access control measures.

“The municipality recently renovated Baby Lee Park, and there is a ticket office there, which we believe should have been used as part of the access control measures to prevent people driving unmarked vehicles from entering a facility such as eBuhlanti and subsequently disappearing.

“If it had not been for social media and the patriotism of South Africans, nobody would have known who these gentlemen are,” Sokomani told the broadcaster.

He added that Cosatu expects the full force of the law to ensure the accused face appropriate consequences.

“This will also serve as a deterrent that the excessive use of alcohol results in such behaviour, where innocent workers and South Africans are endangered and subsequently end up [in] such situations.”

Meanwhile, mining company Exxaro Resources confirmed that one of the accused was identified as an employee of one of its contractors, Baagi Technology.

Baagi Technology later announced that the employee’s contract had been terminated.

