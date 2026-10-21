East London swimmer killed in shark attack as popular beaches close

The 65-year-old retired nuclear radiographer was an avid open-water swimmer.

A 65-year-old retired nuclear radiographer and avid open-water swimmer has died following a shark attack at a popular Eastern Cape beach.

Janine Lochrenberg, a well-known member of East London’s open-water swimming community and a local musician, was attacked during an early morning swim at Orient Beach in KuGompo City on Tuesday at about 8am.

Despite efforts by fellow swimmers, including her son, who pulled her from the water and administered CPR on the shoreline, Lochrenberg succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Beach closed

In the wake of the tragedy, the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality immediately closed Orient Beach and the adjacent Eastern Beach until further notice.

Municipal authorities urged the public to stay out of the water while they conduct safety assessments, emphasising that beachgoers must remain highly vigilant.

Emergency services and law enforcement have been deployed to secure the coastline.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened to officially investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Fatal shark attacks remain uncommon despite South Africa’s extensive coastline and diverse shark population.

Tributes

Tributes have poured in from the local community for Lochrenberg, who was well-regarded both for her career in medical radiography and her contributions to the local music scene.

The East London Open Water Swimming community also paid tribute to Lochrenberg, describing her as a cherished member.

The group said it was sharing the news with “immense sadness and heavy hearts”, remembering Lochrenberg as a dedicated swimmer who never sought attention but was deeply valued within the open water swimming community.

“Janine was a treasured member of East London’s open water swimming community, and her loss leaves an enormous hole in our ocean family.”

Swimming

The community said Lochrenberg preferred to quietly enjoy her passion for swimming, but her contributions and support for fellow swimmers made her an integral part of the group.

“The ocean was Janine’s happy place. It was where she found her joy, and where so many of us were fortunate enough to share special moments with her.”

Friends and fellow swimmers said they will remember her warmth, kindness, and the positive presence she brought to the ocean community.

“We will remember her beautiful smile, her gentle kindness, and the quiet but meaningful presence she brought to our swimming family.”

Picture: East London Open Water Swimming

Condolences

The group extended its deepest condolences to Lochrenberg’s family and her partner, Barbara, and thanked the wider ocean community for the outpouring of support after the tragedy.

“Our hearts go out to Janine’s family, and especially to her beloved partner, Barbara, during this unimaginable time.”

The beaches will remain closed until further notice while authorities assess conditions and safety measures.