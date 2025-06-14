Search and rescue teams are still on the ground recovering more bodies.

The official number of deceased in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 86, says Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu.

The number of people rescued is 38. Search and rescue teams are still on the ground recovering more bodies.

Mchunu and the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, are in Mthatha today to assess police response and relief efforts to the floods.

ALSO READ: Santaco mourns deaths of pupils in Eastern Cape floods

While there, Mchunu said appreciated the police members for assisting victims of the floods.

“On behalf of the department of police and the South African government, if it wasn’t for this tragedy and the deaths, we would have said we are very proud of you for the work that you have done and the way in which you performed your duties.

“We can only say thank you very much and please continue to assist where you are called upon to assist. It is this that makes the government appear to people, lending a hand in their hour of need.”

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape floods: Death toll rises as residents recount grim tragedy

The delegation will receive a briefing from the acting provincial police commissioner of Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, and thereafter proceed on a walkabout to various sites affected by the devastating floods.

Eastern Cape floods: Ramaphosa visits Mthatha

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited flood-affected areas in Mthatha following a rise in casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Ramaphosa assessed the eFata bridge, where a scholar transport bus was swept away by floods after the bridge collapsed following heavy rains on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape disaster: Sassa steps in

The 22-seater scholar transport was carrying 13 schoolchildren, the driver and his assistant when it was swept away by rising water levels at the bridge.

Three pupils were rescued alive, while six pupils have been confirmed to have been killed, together with the driver and his assistant. The search continues.

Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large.

“This is a catastrophic disaster for us, which is caused by climate change because we are not used to floods during winter,” Ramaphosa said.

“During winter, we expect the cold here in the Eastern Cape, but now we are confronting floods. This goes to show the severity of the issue of climate change.”

READ NEXT: ‘You can’t save Eastern Cape with one helicopter’: Mabuyane admits province struggles with disaster management amid weather crisis