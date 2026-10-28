Eastern Cape floods: Four boys rescued after river ordeal

The rescue unfolded against the backdrop of widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the eastern parts of the province

Four boys who became trapped on riverbanks while fishing in the Eastern Cape were rescued after emergency teams mounted an operation amid severe weather conditions that have battered parts of the province.

Emergency teams rescued the boys in Mqanduli on Tuesday amid severe weather conditions.

Rescue

They were reportedly fishing when rising river levels cut off their escape routes, leaving them stranded as heavy rains lashed the area.

The rescue unfolded against the backdrop of widespread flooding and infrastructure damage across the eastern parts of the province following days of heavy rainfall.

“The situation that we have now is very dire for four boys who were apparently going fishing, but they ended up being trapped on the riverbanks. I spoke to EMS services; they were on their way to eMqanduli to address the situation,” Municipality spokesperson Olwethu Mabovula said.

“So hopefully now they are there trying to rescue them, but we could not get the helicopter to get there because of the low-lying clouds.”

Eskom has reported damage to power lines, causing electricity outages in several areas, while swollen rivers, flooded roads, and waterlogged communities have disrupted daily life.

Heavy rains

The OR Tambo District Municipality remains among the hardest-hit areas, with authorities continuing to assess damage and monitor conditions as communities grapple with the storms’ aftermath.

Heavy rains and flooding have prompted King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality to warn residents and travellers, urging them to exercise extreme caution as overflowing bridges, flooded roads and electricity outages affect parts of Mqanduli and Mthatha.

Mabovula said the municipality, which is prone to disasters, is closely monitoring the situation as heavy rainfall continues to impact communities.

“Heavy rains have caused some bridges in Mqanduli and other areas in Mthatha to overflow, preventing people from crossing safely,” Mabovula said.

Warning

Residents have been advised to avoid flooded roads and bridges, never attempt to cross rising water, and use alternative routes where possible. The municipality has also encouraged people travelling to or from the area to postpone their trips until weather conditions improve.

“Residents, especially those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. So far there are no reports of fatalities and rescue teams are on high alert,” Mabovula said.

Power outages

Several areas are also experiencing power outages due to the severe weather. Municipal electricians are working to restore electricity, while residents have been warned to treat any fallen power lines as dangerous and report them immediately.

The municipality said it will continue monitoring conditions and providing updates, and forecasts indicate the adverse weather is expected to clear by Thursday.