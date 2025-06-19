Eastern Cape floods will not be used as a get-rich-quick scheme, says acting premier

The damage of the floods is estimated to be around R4 billion.

Eastern Cape Finance MEC and Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko has cautioned that funds allocated to assist victims of recent devastating floods should not be misused for personal gain.

A memorial service was held in Decoligny village, Mthatha, on Thursday following the loss of more than 90 lives due to heavy rains that swept across the province last week.

The floods, which struck the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities, have left many families displaced.

Temporary shelters have since been set up, and essential items such as meals, clothing and hygiene products are being distributed to affected communities.

Eastern Cape floods: Government pledges support

Speaking at Thursday’s memorial, Mvoko reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting those impacted by the disaster.

“Premier Oscar Mabuyane said this day shouldn’t be for long speeches, but he said I should leave words of hope and the government’s commitment in helping the victims of the disaster,” he said.

The MEC highlighted the severe impact the floods have had on infrastructure across the province.

“The relentless rain, roaring winds and floodwaters have taken their toll not just on our infrastructure, but also on our people, our communities and our collective sense of safety.

“The floods have tested us, but rest assured, we will rebuild the affected communities.

“More than 4 300 people have been affected by the recent disaster in our province. Households are destroyed. More than 4 200 households have been destroyed.”

According to Mvoko, 1 963 households have suffered partial roof damage. Additionally, over 400 schools have been affected, with more than 1 500 classrooms damaged – impacting over 40 000 pupils.

“We have not listed damaged roads, bridges, hospitals and water infrastructure, but for now we estimate the damage to be around R4 billion.”

‘Get-rich-quick scheme’

With the Eastern Cape officially declared a disaster zone, Mvoko condemned those attempting to exploit the tragedy for personal or financial gain – a possible reference to reports of “water mafias” obstructing the work of humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers.

“We have observed acts of cruelty where individuals want to benefit from this disaster…. People want to take advantage of disaster zones. They want to be the ones who benefit.”

He stressed that corruption in the disbursement of aid would not be tolerated.

“This tragedy should not and will not be used as a get-rich-quick scheme, where there are people who want to see money from the disaster.

“Any funds dedicated to it will be used prudently to help our people rebuild their lives.

“We ask representatives of government that when the money is received, which is meant to help people, it should be used for what it is intended for.”

Mvoko further urged individuals to refrain from misusing or hoarding relief supplies, emphasising that food parcels should not be taken for themselves.

Eastern Cape floods death toll

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane described the disaster as “unprecedented,” with the current death toll at 92.

“We are deeply saddened by the horrific human tragedy,” she said.

“We don’t want to count more numbers of people who have departed, but we appreciate that it is important for families to find closure,” Simelane continued.

The minister said that efforts to restore water and electricity services are ongoing in the affected parts of the Eastern Cape, excluding the areas still too wet for access.

“The Department of Home Affairs is still on site giving assistance to all community members who need their paperwork,” Simelane added.

She further confirmed that some pupils had returned to school. Additionally, public infrastructure, such as bridges, are being rebuilt.

