Eastern Cape floods: Here’s how much victims will be given to rebuild their homes

In addition to homes, the flood also damaged schools and other public infrastructure.

Flooded roads after heavy rains fell in Gqeberha on 10 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

The national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says funds for building materials will be provided to residents whose homes were damaged during the recent devastating floods in the Eastern Cape.

The floods, which struck various areas in the province earlier this month, claimed the lives of at least 100 people and displaced many families.

A national state of disaster was declared in response to the widespread destruction.

Cogta on Eastern Cape floods

Briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on Tuesday, Cogta Director-General Mbulelo Tshangana outlined the impact of the disaster.

The damage, he said, extended beyond homes to include schools, infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and livestock.

Many pupils missed exams, and access to medical care was disrupted.

According to Tshangana, the total cost of repairing infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at nearly R5.2 billion (R5 184 065,438).

This includes R3.2 billion (R3 267 288 077) in damage across several departments and R1.8 billion (R1 895 798 411) in municipal infrastructure losses.

He stated that 6 869 households were affected, with 4 724 rendered homeless. A further 2 145 homes suffered partial damage.

“A lot of people were displaced as a result of the floods, and we need to house them in community halls and other structures,” Tshangana said.

Housing units

Tshangana revealed that R461 million (R461 459 216) is required for temporary residential units, though the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements currently only has R120 million available.

The affected families will receive no more than R12 000 each in building materials once damage assessments are completed by the end of the month.

A total of R25.7 million has been allocated for this intervention

“Permanent solution will be provided on availability of funding and serviced land, based on qualifying beneficiaries,” the director-general told the committee on Tuesday.

The long-term housing budget stands at R1.28 billion.

Temporary housing land has been identified in the Mnquma Local Municipality, where 1 100 units can be accommodated.

The King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality is also seeking additional land beyond the 100 parcels already found.

“We want to make sure that we conclude this process as a matter of urgency so we can allocate those TRUs [Temporary Relocation Units] to those affected communities because it’s really not nice if it is cold and they are still in community halls,” Tshangana said.

Eskom and local municipalities will provide electricity and water to these temporary residential units.

Road infrastructure

Tshangana further informed MPs that road infrastructure, including bridges, was severely damaged in several districts, including Alfred Nzo, Amathole, Chris Hani and O.R. Tambo.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport is currently working on debris removal, repairing landslides, and restoring bridges.

The cost of road infrastructure damage is estimated at R935 million, with R832 million needed to cover a R102 million shortfall.

The department reprioritised R47.1 million and will activate R55 million in disaster recovery funds for outsourced repairs.

Despite some progress, at least 51 roads remain inaccessible due to washed-away bridges, collapsed stormwater pipes, gravel erosion, fallen trees, and debris.

Tshangana said repairs are ongoing and that alternative routes are being used where possible.

“Road closures are being implemented… while in-house teams implement repairs.”

He also mentioned that in Sakhisizwe, a team working on road repairs was violently attacked, and a tipper truck was vandalised.

Eastern Cape floods impact on schools and health facilities

The floods affected 431 schools and 69 health facilities.

Tshangana said an order for R9 million has been issued for emergency health facility repairs, with R600 000 worth of work already completed.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has spent R87.1 million from its 2% disaster allocation and health facility revitalisation grant.

“R610 210 worth of damages from broken windows, flooding inside the building and R89 million worth of orders issued to contractors,” the director-general said.

Medical equipment damage, including an MRI machine at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital, amounted to R8.2 million, reprioritised from the National Treasury’s services grant.

New generators are also required.

Personnel-related costs included R300 000 for overtime and R150 000 for travel and logistics.

In total, R95.7 million has been budgeted to address healthcare-related disaster needs.

In the education sector, 1 471 classrooms were damaged, affecting 48 341 pupils.

“In the OR Tambo district, 492 learners lost their uniform and stationery,” Tshangana said, adding that the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development is assisting the affected pupils.

Repairs to damaged schools are expected to cost R404 million.

“This is more or less the estimate. There might be changes in terms of the figures as we move forward,” Tshangana said.