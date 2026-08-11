Eastern Cape passes reopen after heavy snow, but danger lingers

With temperatures plunging and snow forecast to persist, emergency teams remain deployed across the province.

As adverse weather conditions envelop the country, heavy snowfall forced the closure of several key mountain passes in the Eastern Cape, leaving motorists stranded and prompting urgent safety warnings as winter grips the province.

On Monday, five high‑lying passes were shut to traffic as snow blanketed the region, disrupting travel and raising safety concerns.

Mountain passes

The affected routes included Barkly Pass (R58 between Barkly East and Khowa), Penhoek Pass (N6 between Komani and Jamestown), Boesmanshoek Pass (between Sterkstroom and Molteno), Qashas Nek Pass (between Matatiele and Lesotho), and Lootsberg Pass (N9 between Graaff‑Reinet and Middelburg).

Authorities urged motorists to avoid closed routes, obey signage,and follow instructions from traffic and emergency personnel.

By late afternoon, Penhoek and Lootsberg passes had reopened after graders cleared snow from the roadways, but Barkly and Boesmanshoek remained closed, with conditions still hazardous.

Alternate routes

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose advised motorists travelling between Graaff‑Reinet and Middelburg to use the N9/N6 via the R61 to Nxuba before rejoining the N10.

He cautioned that winter weather remains unpredictable.

“Drivers must exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary risks,” he said, warning of icy roads and poor visibility.

By Tuesday morning, snowfall had subsided, allowing all previously closed passes to reopen. However, Binqose stressed that conditions remain treacherous.

“Penhoek Pass is experiencing thick fog and drizzle, while low‑lying areas continue to face cold weather, steady rainfall and mist. Cautious driving remains the order of the day,” he said.

Incidents

No major weather‑related crashes were reported overnight. Binqose thanked motorists for their patience and cooperation.

“Slow down, increase following distances and switch on your headlights,” he urged.

With temperatures plunging and snow forecast to persist, emergency teams remain deployed across the province to monitor conditions and assist where necessary.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead, reduce speed, and prioritise safety as the cold snap continues to grip the Eastern Cape.