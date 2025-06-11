Where are the kids? Eastern Cape scholar transport recovered, but children still missing [VIDEO]

Rescue teams searched for the vehicle carrying school children on Tuesday night. However, no children were found in the taxi when it was recovered.

Adverse weather conditions, intense cold, and snow, which have battered the province. Picture: X/SABC

A minibus taxi that was swept away by floods in the Eastern Cape while transporting schoolchildren has been found.

Residents reportedly recovered three bodies near a riverbank on Wednesday morning.

The Citizen understands that the vehicle was found on Wednesday morning after floodwaters receded, but 11 children are still missing.

It’s unclear if the three bodies found were part of the children reported missing in the minibus taxi.

The 22-seater minibus taxi was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School when it was swept away by rising water levels at the Efata Bridge.

Missing children

Rescue teams searched for the vehicle carrying school children on Tuesday night. However, when the taxi was recovered, no children were found.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said the exact number of pupils on board could not be confirmed as students are writing exams and attending school according to varying timetables.

“So far, eyewitnesses on the scene reported seeing at least three students clinging to trees and calling for help. The three have since been rescued.”

The minibus taxi that was swept by the floods carrying learners in De Colligny in the Eastern Cape has been recovered. 3 people were found and 10 are still missing. Fundiswa Mhlekude reports. pic.twitter.com/iovlKilmyl — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 11, 2025

Lives lost

Meanwhile, the number of people whose bodies have been recovered since heavy rain and snow battered the Eastern Cape has risen to nine.

Eight of the bodies were found around Decoligny village in Mthatha, while the ninth body was recovered at Tsolo near the Bedlana River on Tuesday.

Severe weather

Eastern Cape government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the provincial government regrets the tragic loss of life during this period and sent condolences to the families of the bereaved.

“The severe weather conditions have also caused significant damage to road infrastructure, displacement of residents, and, unfortunately, loss of lives.

“As disaster management teams work tirelessly to assist affected households and secure the safety of residents, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has deployed members of the executive council to support the OR Tambo District Municipality in its efforts to rescue citizens.”

This is a developing story.

