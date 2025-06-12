Eastern Cape storms death toll reaches 57

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane says he has “never seen a disaster like this before”.

A shack surrounded by water after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on 10 June 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The death toll following devastating storms and heavy flooding in the Eastern Cape has reached 57.

The revised total was confirmed by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on Thursday morning.

Storms and cold weather have hit the province since the start of the week, leaving behind a “dire situation”, say rescuers.

While humanitarian aid organisations assist the more than 10 000 displaced people, government is working to restore water and electricity in the hardest-hit areas.

3 000 homes have been damaged or destroyed. At least 1 500 have been relocated to temporary shelters in community halls and other structures.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he had “never seen a disaster like this”.

The number is expected to increase as rescue workers are still searching for missing people, particularly in the OR Tambo District Municipality, where flooding and landslides have left hundreds of families displaced.

While many victims have been found, others, including children, are still missing.

This is a developing story

NOW READ: Eastern Cape tragedy: What flood victims need and how you can help