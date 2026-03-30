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‘EC Nigerian King’: Police fire rubber bullets as vehicles stoned and set alight

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

1 minute read

30 March 2026

01:02 pm

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The peaceful protest organised by March and March turned violent.

KuGompo City March

Image: Athol Trollip/ X

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Civil society, along with various political parties and traditional leaders, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest the coronation of the “so-called Igbo Nigerian king” in KuGompo city, formely known as East London.

The peaceful protest organised by March and March turned violent after protestors called for the government to deport all those involved in the coronation.

Police retaliated by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at crowds of people who were throwing stones and setting alight vehicles on the road.

This is a developing story.

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