‘EC Nigerian King’: Police fire rubber bullets as vehicles stoned and set alight

The peaceful protest organised by March and March turned violent.

Civil society, along with various political parties and traditional leaders, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest the coronation of the “so-called Igbo Nigerian king” in KuGompo city, formely known as East London.

The peaceful protest organised by March and March turned violent after protestors called for the government to deport all those involved in the coronation.

Police retaliated by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades at crowds of people who were throwing stones and setting alight vehicles on the road.

This is a developing story.