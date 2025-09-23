Education minister vows to shield pupils from abuse and disruption in schools

The minister also raised concerns about reports of disruptions to schooling allegedly linked to the Operation Dudula movement.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has moved to protect pupils following alarming reports of sexual abuse in Eastern Cape schools and growing disruptions allegedly linked to the Dudula movement

The minister said she would not allow predators or disruptors to rob children of their right to safe schooling, warning that both abusers and instigators of disorder will face the “full might of the law”.

Allegations of sexual offences

At St John’s College in the Eastern Cape, seven teachers face allegations of sexual abuse of pupils, which reportedly resulted in several pregnancies.

Pupils staged protests at the school, demanding accountability and protection for their peers.

In response, the Eastern Cape Department of Education placed the accused teachers on precautionary suspension pending a formal investigation.

Another case emerged at JS Skenjana Senior Secondary School, where allegations of sexual harassment surfaced on social media.

The department has appointed an investigative team from outside the district to probe the matter, amid concerns that earlier complaints were ignored. Psychosocial support will also be made available to affected pupils.

Minister Gwarube stressed that reporting sexual offences in schools is a legal obligation.

“We will not allow predators or disruptors to rob children of their right to safe schooling. Any person who abuses their position of trust will face the full force of the law,” she said.

She added that in terms of section 54 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007, anyone with knowledge of sexual offences against children must report them to the police.

Similarly, section 110 of the Children’s Act places a statutory duty on teachers and other professionals to report suspected abuse or neglect. Failure to do so is a criminal offence.

The minister has already engaged with the Eastern Cape Education MEC, Fundile Gade, to ensure that these laws are enforced without exception.

She has also asked Acting Police Minister Prof. Cachalia to guarantee swift and thorough investigations.

Call for systemic accountability

Gwarube said recurring reports of sexual abuse in schools highlight the need for stronger detection, reporting, and accountability measures.

“She will therefore consult widely on comprehensive, system-wide measures to root out this scourge once and for all,” the Department of Basic Education confirmed.

The minister also raised concerns about reports of disruptions to schooling by the Operation Dudula movement.

She has requested that joint operations between the Department of Basic Education, Saps and provincial education departments be activated to manage the situation.

Gwarube emphasised that interfering with teaching is a criminal offence under the South African Schools Act.

“No movement, no matter its name or agenda, has the right to hold children’s education hostage. Those who seek to destabilise schools will be met with the full might of the law,” she warned.

Safety remains a priority

The minister reaffirmed that the safety of pupils is a top priority for the seventh Administration.

She made it clear that both criminal and disruptive elements will have no place in South Africa’s education system.

“Schools must remain safe spaces for children, free from abuse, intimidation, and disruption,” Gwarube said.

