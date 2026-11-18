The authority's acting CEO and CFO contract expired in March amid investigations into a controversial R50 million lease.

The Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) is facing fresh questions over its governance and leadership, allegedly operating without a chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) for almost a year.

The human resources manager, Sabelo Ntungwana, was also placed on suspension early this month.

Education Seta faces questions over executive vacancies

Ntungwana confirmed he was served with the suspension letter, but would not be drawn on the details.

“This happens as the skills development authority continues to operate without a CEO, raising questions about the board’s handling of critical executive appointments and its ability to maintain effective financial oversight,” an official said.

The contract of acting CEO, Nokukhanya Mafahla, who was also the CFO, expired in March, amid investigations into a controversial R50 million head office lease tender – including R15 million spent on unoccupied, hazardous Marshalltown offices – and efforts to halt internal probes.

Mafahla has challenged her suspension in the Labour Court, claiming she was a scapegoat for transgressions of her predecessor, Nombulelo Nxesi.

“The continued absence of a permanent CEO and CFO leaves two critical leadership functions without permanent executive oversight, at a time when the authority is expected to manage skills development programmes and account for public funds,” the official said.

HR manager’s suspension remains unexplained

The organisation confirmed the HR manager was currently on suspension pending the conclusion of an internal process but did not give reasons for the suspension.

Spokesperson Anna-Joy Motene said it would be inappropriate to attribute the suspension to specific circumstances, or to comment on individual allegations while the matter remains subject to internal processes.

Motene said the Seta currently has one vacant senior management position – the CEO – and that appointment falls in the mandate of Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela.

“A recommendation has been submitted to him.”

Motene added that the Seta remains committed to addressing current and future vacant senior management positions.