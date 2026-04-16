News

Home » News

Jail time on hold for Malema as EFF leader’s appeal granted

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

3 minute read

16 April 2026

12:56 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The EFF leader was sentenced to an effective five-year prison term.

EFF leader Julius Malema sentencing

EFF leader Julius Malema at the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

EFF president Julius Malema partially succeeded in his appeal after being sentenced to five years in prison following his firearm discharge trial.

The judgment was handed down on Thursday, 16 April 2026, by Magistrate Twanet Olivier at the East London Regional Court in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape.

Olivier previously found Malema guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful discharge of a firearm, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property, and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

The presiding officer then sentenced Malema to five years in prison for the first offence, two years for the second count, and ordered to pay a R20 000 fine or six months’ imprisonment for the remaining three charges.

All the other counts will run concurrently with the five-year sentence. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

EFF leader Julius Malema wins appeal

Malema immediately filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

In her ruling, after hearing arguments from the state and the defence, Olivier said she stands by her earlier decision on the conviction.

“This court abides by its decision as stated on record. This court has not had a change of heart and clearly stands firm on its decision to convict,” the magistrate said.

However, she granted the appeal against the five-year sentence, stating that another court could come to a different conclusion.

“This court does not have any intention to stand in the way of such a possibility.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Malema will remain out on a warning until the appeal process is complete.

Watch the trial below:

2018 EFF celebrations

The conviction relates to a viral video from July 2018, which showed Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

He was found guilty in October last year on five charges.

Although Malema first appeared in court in August 2021, proceedings were delayed, with the trial only beginning in March 2022.

In total, the court, according to Olivier, heard evidence over 31 days spread across more than seven years.

An attempt by the defence to have the charges withdrawn through a Section 174 application was dismissed in October 2023.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) firearm Julius Malema

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela
Courts Julius Malema sentenced to direct imprisonment and fines
South Africa Home Affairs backtracks on this key potential status change for ZEP holders
Politics ‘No friction between Dean and me’: Pappas sets sights on new opportunities outside uMngeni
South Africa Ramaphosa appoints Roelf Meyer as SA’s new ambassador to US

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News