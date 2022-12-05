EFF leadership: Only party with more female representation in parliament, Malema

Lunga Mzangwe

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says it is a “factional question” to ask him whether he or his deputy would step aside to let a woman lead if party members asked them to.

Malema said the remarks while speaking at the party’s headquarters during a press briefing yesterday.

The red beret’s leader and his deputy have been accused of only reserving the party’s top two potions in the EFF for themselves.

Eastern Cape People’s Assembly

Last month Malema lambasted delegates at the EFF’s People’s Assembly in Eastern Cape (EC) last month after they voted for a top five which only constituted five males, a move which Malema called “disrespect from all of you the woman of the Eastern Cape.”

Following Malema’s remarks, the EC Provincial Command Team (PCT) resolved that the women who contested the positions of provincial deputy chairperson and provincial deputy secretary Nokuthula and Zikhona Njoli would assume those roles while those who had been elected would remain as additional of the PCT.

‘Factional question’

Asked if he and his deputy would give up their positions in the coming EFF conferences if they were to be challenged by women for both positions, Malema reiterated that it was a factional question “driven to satisfy one’s ego.”

“In the EFF we are led by three women, so that question doesn’t arise. We have allowed the women to lead now, so why would we stop allowing women from leading tomorrow when in less than 10 years, we are the only party with more female representation in parliament,” Malema added.

First female president

“It is not farfetched to say the EFF has got the potential not only to produce the first female president of its own but of the country because we are committed to that issue.”

“In the EFF, the issue of a woman leader does not arise, we have sorted it out from the formation of the EFF. Where we are found wanting, we immediately intervene.”

He also warned ANC members who were planning to vote against the establishment of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment process in parliament yesterday and said if they voted against it, they would be showing the constitution a middle finger.

“It will be very clear that if the decisions do not favour them, they disregard the constitution and they only love the constitution if it favours them,” Malema said.

He said those who have defended the president should not hide behind the fact that the president was being forced to step down by those believed to be criminals.

“We do not say because this person is accused by criminals of crime, we must not believe these criminals, crime is a crime,” he said.

“We do care whether Ramaphosa is accused by whoever was accused of a crime before, what we care about is whether he committed a crime or not.”

“If the answer is yes, then those who are accused of a crime do not matter, let criminals remove each other.”

Phala Phala woes

The president has since said he would take the Section 89 Panel’s recommendations to court, however, Malema said by so doing, the president would not be taking the panel to court but to parliament.

“The panel has seized to exist, so Ramaphosa is taking parliament to court because the first respondent is parliament. South Africa, we are being tasted here,” said the EFF leader.

He said the party wanted to also caution those who have attacked the findings made by the former chief by the Section 89 Panel led by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo.

“The old man did not say anything, he just said there is prima facie evidence and parliament must investigate, he did not say the guy is guilty,” he said.

The attacks are directed at the wrong person. That old man was busy with his retirement and they went to fetch him, he came did his job and left. What is worse is he cannot answer for himself.”

