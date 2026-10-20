EFF to open case against Tshwane mayor over unsafe Bronkhorstspruit water

Here is what residents must know about the contamination, the illness outbreak and safe drinking water.

The EFF is set to open a case against Tshwane Executive Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya and the city manager at 1pm on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

The case concerns the failure to chlorinate water in Bronkhorstspruit.

EFF Treasurer-General and Tshwane mayoral candidate Omphile Maotwe is expected to lay the charge at Bronkhorstspruit Police Station.

Why the EFF is taking the mayor to court

According to the party, it will lay criminal charges under the National Water Act and the Water Services Act.

It also plans to lodge a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over residents’ right to water.

“The EFF holds the executive mayor personally liable for this preventable failure of coordination and resourcing,” the party stated.

The EFF said Moya blamed ageing infrastructure on social media and described the problem as a chlorine supply issue that only arose last weekend.

“However, the Department of Water and Sanitation found the water went unchlorinated for three weeks, from 24 September to 14 October,” the EFF claimed.

“That is misleading the public,” it added.

EFF demands resignation and a disaster declaration

The party also called for Moya’s immediate resignation.

It said the city never warned residents that the water was unsafe.

“We call on the national government to urgently declare a disaster and an outbreak, and establish an intergovernmental task team to contain it,” the EFF said.

The party further asked the city to investigate officials allegedly linked to water tanker mafias.

“Finally, the city must communicate properly, regularly, and honestly with residents,” the EFF urged.

What the joint government statement found

A joint statement by the health and water ministries, the Gauteng government and the City of Tshwane, issued on Monday, 19 October, gave the background.

It said 408 people, mostly children under four, fell ill between 7 and 18 October. Cases peaked at 72 on 13 October.

Tests by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected Norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella in three of four stool samples.

Water tests on 14 October found extremely high levels of E. coli.

“The DWS investigation found that the CoT experienced difficulties with its chlorine supplier which resulted in water emanating from BWTW not being chlorinated between 24 September and 14 October,” the statement noted.

Officials reported no deaths. Bronkhorstspruit Hospital set up an isolation area and extra beds.

“Most patients have been rehydrated and discharged within a day,” the statement said.

What must residents do now?

The city closed the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works on 14 October and reopened it on 16 October.

It has since supplied drinking water from the Cullinan plant using 36 tankers.

Rand Water is to help repair the plant, and the Water Research Commission will release an independent report on the causes by 28 October.

“Until further notice, residents of areas supplied by BWTW must not drink water from their taps, or use the water for bathing, brushing teeth, washing food, washing clothes and cooking,” the statement warned.

According to the statement, residents can use tap water only to flush toilets.

“At this stage, it is not possible to give a timeframe for when residents will again be able to drink water emanating from the BWTW,” the statement added.