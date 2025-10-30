Eight killed in N3 minibus taxi and truck horror crash

The N3 Toll Route was closed near Swinburne in the Free State following the collision.

Eight people have been killed in a collision between a minibus taxi and a truck on the N3 highway.

The crash occurred between Van Reenen’s Pass and Montrose in the Free State on Thursday morning.

The N3 Toll Route was closed near Swinburne in the Free State following the accident.

‘Horrific accident on the N3’

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said they are saddened by the tragic crash.

“As we wrap up transport month, we are saddened by the death of people in a horrific accident on the N3 Van Reenen Pass – between KZN and Free State.

“Our efficient and energetic Road Traffic Inspectorate, together with Saps Accident Unit, have launched an investigation to determine the cause of this accident involving a truck and a minibus taxi,” Duma said.

Expect congestion

Duma said he will provide updates on the accident.

“I interacted with our energetic RTI team and Traffic Ambassador Ayanda Msweli. We are saddened by this accident in view of the fact that we had an accident-free Transport Month.

Road users are warned to expect congestion and delays between Van Reenen and Swinburne for the duration of the cleanup and recovery operations.

Motorists have been urged to approach the area with caution.

Seven killed in Joburg

On Wednesday, seven people were killed in an accident involving a minibus taxi in Johannesburg.

The fatal accident was reported along Comaro Road, between Tarentaal Avenue and Pieter Ackroyd Avenue, south of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a bakkie.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Chemical truck

On Tuesday night, an articulated truck carrying a toxic substance lost control, jack-knifed and overturned on the R25 to Edenvale just after the Zuurfontein bridge in Ekurhuleni.

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Eric Maloka said technicians from the company were on site. “They confirmed that the truck was transporting ammonia nitrate.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

