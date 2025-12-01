Ex-Ekurhuleni city manager claims EMPD chief fathered children with subordinates

EMPD chief Isaac Mapiyeye has faced several allegations, according to Mashazi.

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has alleged that Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) chief Isaac Mapiyeye fathered several children with women who reported to him.

Mashazi delivered her testimony in Pretoria on Monday before the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of political meddling, corruption and criminal misconduct in the justice system.

She is herself accused of leveraging her position to shield EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

Although she had been placed on special leave shortly before her retirement, Mashazi contested the City of Ekurhuleni council’s 29 May decision, claiming the resolution was unlawful.

She also pursued compensation for the remainder of her employment contract, which was set to run until 2027.

Imogen Mashazi on her retirement as Ekurhuleni city manager

During her appearance, Mashazi confirmed that she turned 65 in July, reaching the official retirement age after more than 20 years with Ekurhuleni.

“That’s when I left the city,” she told the commission.

She explained that she had served two consecutive terms as city manager – the first ending in 2021, followed by a renewal in 2022 for another five years.

According to her, then-mayor Tania Campbell requested approval from the minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to allow Mashazi to continue until the end of her term.

Current mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, however, reportedly opposed the arrangement.

Mashazi further testified that her relationship with Xhakaza was strained.

“We had our own differences because I do not take illegal instructions.”

She said the mayor attempted to place her on special leave as early as December 2024, but she declined and opted to retire once she reached 65.

Although she said there had initially been an agreement that she would receive the outstanding value of her contract, “everything changed” when Xhakaza submitted a council report recommending she be placed on special leave for one month.

“I asked myself a question of what is the hurry of getting me out of the system?

“Then I refused to take the special leave. I remain in my position,” she said, adding that she spent her remaining time mentoring incoming city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

Mashazi claimed her payout issue remains unsettled.

She insisted she had worked diligently and highlighted her achievements, yet still faced online hostility.

“To be honest in this new term of office, I was faced with turmoil of criticism [and] social media insults.”

EMPD chief allegations

Masahazi testified that women in the EMPD complained privately that they were expected to sleep with male managers in order to be promoted, highlighting that senior leadership positions were occupied by men.

“It was my wish and still my wish that one day we should have a chief of police so women are also given an opportunity to occupy senior positions, especially in the male-dominated environment.”

She told the commission she encouraged the women not to “allow these men to abuse them sexually”, but none of them were willing to file a formal complaint.

The former Ekurhuleni city manager claimed she had been informed that Mapiyeye allegedly “fathered multiple children with subordinates who were vulnerable to his abuse of power” – though she could not confirm the number of children.

The allegations against Mapiyeye included sexual harassment, coercion and rape.

“Some of these things, they are not just said in a vacuum or under mabarebare [hearsay].

“It is a confirmed by a [rape] case that is being opened against him and also there is a protection order against him.

“For him to come here and behave as if he is victim while he is a perpetrator of women abuse is a shame to be honest,” Mashazi said.

Mapiyeye’s ‘angel’s’

She further alleged that Mapiyeye’s favoured employees – whom she claimed he referred to as his “angels” – received promotions ahead of others, including EMPD’s head of media and public relations, Kelebogile Thepa.

“If you look at the promotion of Thepa, who actually testified here, you can see that she was promoted within a short period of time as compared to others who have more qualifications [and] were there before her.

“For me, this kind of practice gave me sleepless nights.”

Under questioning from commissioners, Mashazi argued that without written complaints she was unable to initiate action.

She later acknowledged that the women’s disclosures to her could be considered verbal complaints.

Mashazi also admitted she “did nothing about” them aside from “creating a platform” for victims – even though she had learned of allegations against Mapiyeye as early as 2016, long before his 2024 precautionary suspension over sexual harassment claims.

“I was unable to act upon it.”

She said municipal rules required her to submit a formal report to the council accompanied by an official written complaint.

“I know that from my side as an accounting officer, my hands are tied in terms of dealing with some of the issues. That’s why I took a soft route of actually creating that programme.”

‘It was a battle for him to be suspended’

Mashazi also accused Mapiyeye of obstructing justice by suppressing misconduct complaints.

She claimed he broke his arm in a 2014 alleged drunk-driving incident and that the scene was “cleared”, preventing the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) from pursuing the matter.

She alleged that a subsequent similar incident resulted in a child’s death.

According to Mashazi, another woman was pressured into withdrawing an assault case after allegedly being pushed by Mapiyeye.

“Ipid took the case from the city and that woman was forced to withdraw the case.”

The fourth matter, she said, involved a rape allegation.

Mashazi expressed frustration that no consequences ever followed for Mapiyeye.

“It was a battle for him to be suspended anyway.”

