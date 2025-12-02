Former Ekurhuleni city manager admits failures in oversight of EMPD chiefs

Mashazi approved an additional R200 000 in EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s salary package.

Former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi has admitted she failed to take disciplinary action against Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) chief Isaac Mapiyeye.

She also confirmed that she authorised an extra R200 000 in deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi’s pay package despite his questionable appointment.

Mashazi appeared on Tuesday before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, which is investigating claims of political interference, corruption and criminal wrongdoing.

She is accused of shielding Mkhwanazi, who was suspended last month, from disciplinary action.

Imogen Mashazi continues testimony

During her testimony, Mashazi presented a 2020 video of EMPD officers protesting against Mapiyeye to support her allegations that he “defeated the ends of justice” in two separate cases.

The SABC news clip showed officers calling for Mapiyeye to face disciplinary measures.

She previously claimed that Mapiyeye broke his arm in a 2014 drunk-driving incident where the scene was “cleared”, preventing Ipid from investigating.

Another similar incident, she alleged, led to the death of a child.

Despite this, Mashazi came under scrutiny for recommending Mapiyeye for reappointment in 2022, even though she believed he was politically protected.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pressed her on why she did not act against Mapiyeye, highlighting that she claimed to know of additional allegations such as sexual harassment dating back to 2016.

ALSO READ: Ex-Ekurhuleni city manager claims EMPD chief fathered children with subordinates

Mashazi said no formal complaints had been lodged and insisted her “hands were tied”.

“He has been protected politically throughout,” she told the commission on Tuesday.

She explained that the reappointment panel consisted of five members, including herself and three politicians.

The panel was supposed to make a recommendation to the Ekurhuleni council for adoption.

Although she raised the sexual harassment allegation during the interview, Mashazi admitted she did not document her objection.

She accepted that this contributed to the council approving Mapiyeye’s reappointment.

Oversight failures

Mashazi also acknowledged that the interview was not recorded and that HR managed the process.

Commission chair Mbuyiseli Madlanga reminded her that, as city manager, she had authority to correct such procedural issues – a point she accepted.

When asked why she did not lodge a complaint regarding the drunk-driving allegations in her capacity as the accounting officer, Mashazi claimed she never received a memorandum from the protesting EMPD members.

When pressed, Mashazi admitted she had not disciplined Mapiyeye, who was suspended in September 2024 for sexual harassment allegations.

“I failed to take action against him and I also failed to do proper oversight.”

READ MORE: Mashazi under fire over conflicting accounts on EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi’s disciplinary case

She further argued that Mapiyeye’s alleged misconduct had been “suppressed”, but commissioner Sesi Baloyi reminded her that Ipid only investigates matters formally reported.

“It’s not open to you to criticise Ipid… when the complainant would have been you and you did nothing about it,” Baloyi remarked.

“I take your point,” Mashazi replied.

Madlanga also questioned why she waited for reports that never materialised

“Why do you just sit and fold your arms for some report that must come from I don’t know who?”

The former Ekurhuleni city manager admitted that her decision to wait for a report ultimately obstructed her in performing her duties.

“I do concede that waiting for a report did not help me… and made me not to act or implement consequence management on the chief of police,” she said.

Watch the Madlanga commission below:

Evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello then asked why Mashazi brought up all the allegations against Mapiyeye if she failed to act on them.

“You seriously want them to be addressed or are you just raising them to show his shortcomings?”

Mashazi insisted she raised the allegations so they could be investigated and hoped her input would aid the commission’s recommendations.

Questions surrounding Mkhwanazi’s appointment

Mashazi also faced questions regarding the promotion of Mkhwanazi to deputy chief, despite allegations linking him to the blue lights scandal involving tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

She said the appointment process fell under Mapiyeye, who chaired the interview panel.

“I need to indicate that during this period, I was on leave and Mr Mkhwanazi was given an appointment letter,” she said.

She described the appointment as irregular because the required competency assessments were not conducted.

“At face value, the process cannot be valid if the competency assessments were not done.”

She added that one panelist did not score candidates at all.

The appointment letter was signed by the acting city manager at the time and water and sanitation head Thokozani Maseko, although his name did not appear in the original documentation.

While she did not authorise the appointment, Mashazi accepted responsibility for actions taken in her name.

Mashazi said the panel never finalised its work, meaning Mkhwanazi’s appointment should not have been considered complete.

She disputed claims that she influenced the process, but admitted she approved an additional R200 000 in his package.

“I think so,” Mashazi said.

She also conceded that if Mkhwanazi’s appointment did not follow due process, her decision to appoint him as acting EMPD chief following Mapiyeye’s suspension was likewise irregular.

NOW READ: Mkhwanazi ‘had a working relationship’ with CAT VIP Protection, not EMPD