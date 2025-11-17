Ekurhuleni restores EMPD media unit, insists move unrelated to Madlanga commission claims

Several EMPD-related concerns have surfaced at the Madlanga commission.

Amid mounting controversy, the City of Ekurhuleni has opted to reinstate the media and public relations division of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The decision will also see EMPD officer Kelebogile Thepa returning to her role as head of the unit.

The move follows Thepa’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week, during which she revealed that her life had been threatened twice. She linked the threats to the EMPD blue lights scandal.

Earlier evidence before the commission alleged that suspended EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi arranged for the vehicles of businessman and attempted-murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to be illegally fitted with municipal blue lights — equipment meant exclusively for law enforcement.

The scandal, initially brought to light through a media exposé, ultimately led to Thepa’s removal from her post and redeployment elsewhere.

City of Ekurhuleni restores EMPD unit

On Monday, 17 November, the City of Ekurhuleni confirmed in a statement that the EMPD’s media and PR unit would be restored following an internal assessment of the department’s communication systems.

The city confirmed that the unit will resume operations once the implementation plan — currently being finalised by the Department of Community Safety — is completed.

Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla explained that the decision was also intended to enhance transparency, credibility and public trust in the EMPD.

“The reinstatement of the EMPD media and public relations unit is a corrective governance measure that ensures our communications functions operate within an approved structure, with clear reporting lines and proper oversight,” Lerutla said.

The municipality emphasised that while several EMPD-related concerns have surfaced at the Madlanga commission, Thepa’s reinstatement should be viewed purely as an administrative and governance-related step.

The city further stressed that the decision does not “pre-empt” the commission’s findings or any labour processes still underway.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the Madlanga commission and respect its independence.

“At the same time, we have a responsibility to ensure that our internal structures sound, lawful and fit for purpose so that residents receive timely, accurate and reliable information,” Lerutla added.

ANC Ekurhuleni calls for internal probe

Meanwhile, the ANC in Ekurhuleni has voiced alarm over evidence emerging from the Madlanga commission.

“Although yet to be fully tested, some of the testimonies and the related evidence regarding the alleged malfeasance within the EMPD are thus far and without a doubt serious, damning and warranting corrective measures,” the party’s regional executive committee (REC) said in a statement issued Monday.

According to the ANC, principles of proper governance and ethics appear to have been significantly undermined, creating space for both criminality and maladministration to take hold.

The party said the reputation of the EMPD has been “severely degraded”, as has the City of Ekurhuleni’s image.

“The standing of the EMPD has been severely degraded, so as is the image of the city.

“Public trust has been eroded, casting doubt on the city’s commitment to fight crime and to ensure community safety.

“It does also appear that the EMPD was systematically weakened in order to create a conduit for wrongdoings,” the statement further reads.

The ANC called for an urgent internal probe and firm action to ensure accountability and consequence management.

The party emphasised that short, medium and long-term measures must be put in place to restore the EMPD’s orderly functioning.

In addition, the REC also welcomed the suspension of Mkhwanazi.

“We implore the city to confront and clean any rot, to tighten internal controls, including the preservation of good and ethical governance.”

