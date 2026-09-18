Ekurhuleni killings: Gracious Nkomo identified as fourth victim in murder spree

Police intensify probe as elite team works around the clock to track killers and bring justice.

The horror gripping the Gauteng province escalated as the family of 28‑year‑old Gracious Nkomo confirmed she is among the women brutally murdered in Ekurhuleni, the ninth victim in a chilling series of killings that has shaken South Africa.

Nkomo’s family on Thursday, 17 September 2026, positively identified her as one of the women whose body was discovered along the R21 in Kempton Park.

Ninth body

She was the third woman whose body was discovered in the Kempton Park area on 10 September 2026. She was found partially clothed.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Nkomo’s family identified her at the Germiston Mortuary.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) continues to investigate the murder of Nkomo, as well as the other cases involving women whose bodies have been discovered in the area.”

Investigations

Acting National Commissioner of the Saps, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, said investigations are progressing, with a multidisciplinary team of investigators working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding the murders and identify those responsible.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Gracious Nkomo during this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigators remain seized with these cases, and we will continue to pursue every available lead to ensure that those responsible for these murders are brought to justice,” said Dimpane.

Mathe said that as Kempton Park remains under intensified policing operations, “investigations into these murders remain ongoing.”

‘Declaring war’

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has declared that the state will not cower, warning that those behind recent violent murders of women have effectively “declared war on the state” and will be met with an uncompromising response.

Lesufi spoke to the media in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, at the scene where Nkomo’s body was found.

Reward

Police have offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to the solving of the murders and arrests of the suspect/s, and will place Kempton Park under lockdown through Operation Shanela.

The DA is also offering a cash reward of R500 000 for information that leads to the successful criminal prosecution of the murderer/s.

‘Remain calm’

Lesufi urged South Africans to remain calm but resolute.

“Someone has declared war against us, and we will not retreat. The state has the capacity to respond, and we will ensure that good governance, accountability, and justice prevail.”

Lesufi rejected criticism that the state was slow to act, insisting that operations are evidence‑driven.