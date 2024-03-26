Ekurhuleni mayor and Speaker to face motion of no confidence in the same council sitting

Opposition parties are hoping for a successful attempt at voting out the mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Sivuyile Ngodwana.

The mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni will face a motion of no confidence alongside the speaker of council, according to ActionSA’s regional leader Siyanda Makhubo.

Two motions approved

Makhubo said it was decided in a meeting on Friday that the mayor will face the motion of no confidence this week, after several delays.

“ActionSA in Ekurhuleni looks forward to having two important motions of no confidence debated in council this Thursday, 28 March at 10:00. Council will once again hear our motion in [African Independent Congress] mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana as well as a motion in the delinquent EFF speaker of council, Cllr Nthabiseng Tshivhenga,” Makhubo said.

Makhubo said ActionSA had managed to gather enough support behind the motion against both council leaders, this included support from the DA and the ANC.

“The ANC has withdrawn its revisions to our motion, and we expect the DA will do the same in order to have this matter resolved as quickly as possible,” Makhubo said.

He said ActionSA had lost faith in the Speaker of Council after four collapsed council meetings with one turning into a brawl among councillors. Thsivhenga had also been accused of shielding the mayor, who has been regarded as an EFF loyalist.

“Added to this, ActionSA will be supporting the motion against EFF Speaker Cllr Tshivhenga, who has allowed her EFF caucus to collapse council on four separate occasions, acted in a completely partisan matter and has taken illegal decisions on numerous occasions,” Makhubo said.

Makhubo said ActionSA insists that the city’s finances need to be stabilised and the institutional review rapidly implemented.

“Quality services should be delivered to our residents as soon as possible. This cannot take place until both the EFF’s puppet mayor Ngodwana and its delinquent speaker are removed from their positions,” he said.

ANC-EFF coalition not working

Makhubo criticised the ANC-EFF coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni as being dysfunctional. There were reports of differences between the ANC in Ekurhuleni and the ANC in the province concerning the viability of the ANC remaining in a problematic coalition with the EFF.

“The EFF in government has been a disaster class in public administration and its inability to separate party and state represents a very real threat to democratic norms and principles which govern our local municipalities. ActionSA looks forward to political change that will begin fixing the mess the ANC/EFF coalition created in Ekurhuleni,” he said.