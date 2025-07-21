Ekurhuleni mayor to suspend electricity tariff hike after protests in Thembisa

The electricity surcharge will be halted.

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced the suspension of the fixed R126 electricity tariff charge until further notice following violent protests in Thembisa on Monday.

Addressing residents outside Rabasotho Hall, Xhakaza confirmed that the charge would be halted temporarily, pending resolution of the issue through engagement with stakeholders including Eskom and National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

“We are going to engage with stakeholders and discuss other issues,” he said.

The mayor asked the residents for time to allow the adjustment to take place.

Tensions flared in the township on Monday morning as residents protesting steep electricity costs clashed with police, who responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

This is a developing story.