Ekurhuleni murders: These are the names of the women who were brutally murdered

Saps disclosed the names following a major breakthrough in the chilling series of women's murders.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has named the nine victims who were brutally murdered in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Saps disclosed the names on Monday, 21 September 2026, following a major breakthrough in the chilling series of women’s murders.

Arrest

Three suspects were handcuffed on Monday in connection with the ninth victim, a move the Saps said signals its relentless drive to bring the killers to justice.

The semi-naked body of Gracious Nkomo was found on the streets of Dawn Park last week, wrapped in a sheet, adding to growing concerns surrounding the recent discovery of women’s bodies.

The series of murders, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, claimed the lives of five women in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein, one in Kwathema, and one in Dawn Park.

Tenth woman

On Monday, the Saps in Gauteng opened an inquest after the grim discovery of a tenth woman’s body in Soweto.

According to police, the woman’s body was wrapped in a duvet and dumped in a dam at Moroka on Sunday evening.

As police intensify their investigation into the grim series of murders, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe shared the details of the nine women whose murders have gripped the country.

Victims

Victims of femicide in Ekurhuleni in order of their discoveries:

Busisiwe Mahlangu found in Kempton Park on 15 July 2026 Itumeleng Kekana found in Kempton Park on 03 August 2026 Nomfesane Mjobo found in Kempton Park on 26 August 2026 Unknown found floating in the Clayville River in Olifantsfontein on 7 September 2026 Gracious Nkomo found in Kempton Park on 10 September 2026 Elizabeth Moselakgomo found in Kempton Park on 12 September 2026 Name withheld – her name cannot yet be revealed until her family has been informed; found in Olifantsfontein on 14 September 2026 Dineo Motapane found in Kwa-Thema on 15 September 2026 Jabulile Ntimba found in Dawn Park on 17 September 2026

Serial killer

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says investigators have yet to confirm the presence of a serial killer in Ekurhuleni – but with nine women murdered in recent months, the possibility cannot be ruled out.

The spate of killings has raised fears of a serial predator operating in Gauteng’s east, where detectives are probing whether the cases are linked.

Adding to the alarm, Ekurhuleni has now been revealed as the province’s hotspot for kidnappings, compounding public safety concerns in the region.