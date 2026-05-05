Ekurhuleni schools confirmed to have spent weeks without electricity

Three schools in the Ekurhuleni municipality were confirmed to have gone months without electricity in the past three years.

There are schools in Ekurhuleni that have gone without electricity for more than 300 days over the past three years.

Ekurhuleni schools owe a combined R81.9 million in municipal arrears, with 36 schools having gone at least a handful of days in the dark due to municipal disconnections.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) recently confirmed the number of schools that had their electricity supply cut.

In a written response to a question posed in the provincial legislature, the department stressed that while electricity supply was cut, no disruptions to water supply were experienced by any school over the period in question.

The department explained that it had queried the schools’ municipal accounts and had engaged with the municipality on payment plans.

Three schools severely affected

The GDE earlier this year denied that any schools had had their electricity cut, but a legislative response signed off by MEC Lebogang Maile on 23 April revealed the extent of the problem.

Ekurhuleni has 20 schools that went between three and 19 days without electricity due to municipal disconnections in 2024, 2025 or 2026.

The GDE’s response stated that 13 schools had gone 20 or more days without power in any one of those three years, with three other schools severely affected.

Bedfordview High, Laerskool Welgedacht and Laerskool Morewag all went more than 120 days without power in both 2024 and 2025, and have exceeded 69 days without power in 2026 so far.

DA Gauteng spokesperson for education, Sergio Dos Santos, condemned the GDE and stated that his party would request an investigation by the Public Protector.

Dos Santos highlighted that the situation was worsening, with the number of schools increasing from three in 2024 to 31 in 2025, and 16 already affected in 2026.

“The obvious conclusion is that the department has been attempting to conceal its poor financial and administrative management, which is wreaking havoc in our schools.

“This is unfolding in the context of mounting municipal debt owed by schools, intensifying pressure on already strained budgets, and a staggering 64% cut to allocations for Quintile 5 schools,” stated Dos Santos.

District-based support

The GDE last year explained that over 2 000 schools had been given greater financial autonomy since 2021 under section 21 of the South African Schools Act.

As such, these schools were also responsible for their financial management and were required to maintain accurate financial records.

The GDE maintains an oversight role, including monitoring and reviewing school governing body-approved budgets and financial policies, through district-based finance and governance units.

The GDE’s response stated that it queried the accounts of schools with high arrears and found two recurring themes.

“Instances where schools were initially under-billed based on estimates, followed by higher charges once actual meter readings were applied.

“[Additionally], misalignment between increases in municipal tariffs and the annual incremental allocations provided to schools,” the response stated.

The GDE also monitors compliance and offers financial governance interventions when risks are identified.

“The district office responsible for that school will further engage the school management, provide guidance on corrective financial measures, as well as engage the municipality, to assist the school enter into a payment arrangement.”