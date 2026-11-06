News

Home » News

El Nino threat prompts call to be water-wise

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

6 November 2026

05:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Residents are urged to start saving water not just because of current woes but for a possible drought due to El Nino.

El Nino threat prompts call to be water-wise

An expected lengthy El Nino has prompted fears of a drought to add to current water woes. Picture : Nigel Sibanda

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Residents are being urged by a water expert to start saving water – not just because of the current water woes but also for the possibility of a drought due to an expected prolonged El Nino this year.

WaterCAN’s Ferrial Adam said municipalities and government need to put in place tougher water restrictions.

Residents urged to save water ahead of El Nino risk

“We need more awareness around this, especially considering the hot summer we are expecting,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if dams are full this year. If this is a prolonged El Nino, we could face a bigger disaster next year,” added Adam.

“Our systems are constrained. The infrastructure is damaged and fragile and as it gets hotter, reservoirs get emptier because half of them are leaking.”

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said on Tuesday significant progress has been made with the rehabilitation of water in Bronkhorstspruit.

But she added Tshwane’s bulk water supply report this week indicated the city’s bulk water network remains under pressure, especially in regions 1, 3, 4 and 6.

Tshwane’s bulk water network remains under pressure

“Garsfontein is maintaining improved storage, while Elardus Park and Eersterust are at healthy levels.

“However, Mamelodi R1 remains empty, Mamelodi R3 is critically low and Parkmore and Derdepoort continue to experience low storage levels,” she said.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said Magalies Water and the city continue to work closely to manage and respond to water supply challenges.

RELATED ARTICLES

“The Wallmansthal reservoir, which supplies the Derdepark, Hoewes and Baviaanspoort reservoir systems, has experienced declining storage levels over the past week due to insufficient and inconsistent augmentation from the Roodeplaat water treatment plant,” he added.

Mashigo said this was due to high demand and system constraints on the city’s main system upstream, which is independent of the Magalies Water Wallmansthal WTW Supply3 water supply system.

Read more on these topics

climate El Nino water
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’
Elections 2026 DA claims more than 1 million black South Africans voted for it, but analyst says ‘not so fast’
Elections 2026 Mbeki predicts rise in hung municipalities as Ntshavheni questions foreigners voting
Elections 2026 ‘Everything is destroyed’: Zille blasts ANC as water crisis dominates Joburg election [VIDEOS]
Elections 2026 Election material storage facilities raided as IEC issues misinformation warning

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News