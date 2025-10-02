Here is how many elderly abuse complaints were registered with Gauteng Social Development

Gauteng Social Development confirms that more than 260 complaints of elderly abuse have been lodged since January 2020.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development (DSD) has recorded a steady stream of mistreatment against the elderly members of society.

A written response to a question posed in the provincial legislature shows that an abuse complaint was registered at least once a week for the last six years at facilities falling under the department’s jurisdiction.

The department stated that only a fraction of alleged culprits were held responsible, with only 10% of carers facing sanctions.

Complaints of elderly abuse

The response, signed off by social development MEC Faith Mazibuko, listed the number of complaints received about abuse against the elderly at facilities registered with the department between January 2020 and June 2025.

“A total of 263 cases were reported to the department by concerned citizens, referrals from NPOs [non-profit organisations], family members and victims themselves,” stated Mazibuko’s response.

Of those, 18 cases were recorded at residential homes operated by DSD.

DSD clarified that none of the perpetrators were found to be social workers or auxiliary social workers, while only 25 were identified as caregivers.

The department would not divulge how many incidents were reported to police, stating that those questions should be directed to the Department of Community Safety instead.

Vetting responsibilities

Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development Refiloe Nt’sekhe said the province’s care facilities were “danger zones and sites of neglect”.

“These figures are shocking and illustrate a disturbing reality regarding the treatment of people who should be enjoying their twilight years in safety and dignity.

“These figures demonstrate the department’s failure to properly vet caregivers for our elderly, ensuring they possess the appropriate demeanour and knowledge for their care,” said Nt’sekhe.

The department defended its role in providing a safe environment for the elderly, saying the responsibility rests with the NPOs running the accredited facilities.

“The department provides vetting information to NPOs, who ensure that their staff and board members comply,” the response stated.

Care for the mentally ill

The figures were revealed in the same month as the outcomes of an oversight visit to a mental healthcare facility in Tshwane.

An oversight visit to George Mukhari Academic Hospital, conducted with hospital and district management, revealed cramped facilities where rooms meant to house two patients were filled with three beds.

“In the dining area, where patients and staff must eat their meals, there are five tables crammed into a small room,” stated Madeleine Hicklin, DA Gauteng spokesperson for health.

“Patients carry plastic chairs from one room to another because there are not enough chairs available. The sink is hanging on by a thread.”

The hospital expanded its mental health ward in 2021, and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi listed the hospital as one of 17 major hospital upgrades in his R277.4 billion budget tabled in July.

Gauteng Health and DSD were contacted by The Citizen for additional information, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

“A society is as good as how it treats its most vulnerable; by these standards, Gauteng is not on the right track,” Nt’sekhe concluded.

