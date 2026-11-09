Soweto protest shuts down N12 a day after election results announced

While the exact nature of the grievances remains unclear, the protest is understood to be linked to service delivery concerns.

Just a day after the IEC announced the election results, protesters have taken to the streets to voice their anger over service delivery issues.

Thousands of commuters faced hours of delays on Monday after a service delivery protest by residents believed to be from the Diepkloof Hostel brought parts of Soweto’s road network to a standstill.

Protest

The protest forced the closure of the N12 East at the Diepkloof Interchange and key sections of Chris Hani Road.

Demonstrators barricaded roads with rocks, debris and burning tyres, causing major congestion across southern Johannesburg as authorities diverted traffic away from affected routes.

Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes while officers worked to manage traffic and ensure public safety.

“Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the Diepkloof Interchange and surrounding roads. We are urging road users to make use of alternative routes and to expect significant delays,” said Fihla.

Roads closed

The N12 East remained closed at the Diepkloof Interchange, while Chris Hani Road was shut in both directions between Collinder Road and the N12 exit. Vehicles travelling on the N1/N12 were being diverted onto the N1 North and Golden Highway, while traffic approaching along Chris Hani Road was redirected into Diepkloof at Collinder Road.

Fihla warned motorists to remain alert amid hazardous conditions on the affected roads.

“Drivers must exercise extreme caution and comply with instructions from traffic officers on scene. There are burning tyres, rocks and other debris on sections of the roadway, which pose a danger to motorists.”

Picture: JMPD

Alternate routes

The JMPD has advised commuters to use the Golden Highway, Soweto Highway, Rand Show Road, Immink Drive and Ben Naudé Drive as alternative routes.

While the exact nature of the grievances remains unclear, the protest is understood to stem from service delivery concerns raised by hostel residents.

Authorities remain on the scene, with traffic disruptions expected to continue until the situation is resolved.