Electricity restoration at Johannesburg explosion sites yet to get underway [VIDEO]

By Jarryd Westerdale

8 February 2026

05:49 pm

Separate explosions in the Johannesburg CBD earlier this week have left several areas without electricity and no ETRs have been confirmed.

City Power provides update on situation at Johannesburg explosion site.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena. Picture: City Power

The sourcing of materials and a necessary safety clearance are delaying the restoration of two key electricity outages in the Johannesburg inner city.

Some areas serviced by the Siemert Road substation are still out following an explosion in New Doorfontein earlier this week.

Additionally, a transformer explosion near the Bree Street substation has caused a lengthy delay as crews secure the site before beginning restoration work.

Bree Street outage

City Power crews had been at the Bree Street site since early on Saturday but were unable to begin restoration work due to safety concerns.

Boiling transformer oil, carbon fumes, smoke and intense residual heat left the site inaccessible to technicians.

Additionally, the explosion was so severe it is suspected to have caused structural damage the building housing the substation.

Areas affected by the outage include Braamfontein, Newtown, Ferreirasdorp and parts of Parktown and Marshalltown, among others.

As of Sunday afternoon, cleaning operations, removal of rubble, damage assessment of feeder boards and cabling, as well as the removal of oil were underway.

“The oil contained within the affected transformer is being siphoned out, involving the removal of hundreds of litres of oil to prevent environmental contamination and to allow safe access to damaged equipment,” confirmed City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Due to the extent of the site preparation underway, City Power stated that no estimated time of restoration could be given, but warned it could take up to a week.

WATCH: City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena provides an update on Bree Street substation.

New Doornfontein explosion

Customers served by the Siemert Road substation are still out after an explosion caused a structural collapse on Monday.

City Power ruled out a transformer explosion during its preliminary assessment, but did note the presence of a generator and flammable liquid tanks that did not belong to the entity.

“Repair work is still halted due to the sourcing of materials. Affected customers will be notified as soon as it arrives on site,” City Power confirmed on Sunday.

Other inner-city outages in the are include the Microwave switching station affecting Caroline and Banket Streets, with City Power also waiting for materials.

Additionally, a faulty cable at the Observatory substation is preventing the restoration of power in Broadway Avenue and surrounding areas.

