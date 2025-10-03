News

Elon Musk joins ‘cancel Netflix’ campaign

Musk said, 'Cancel Netflix for the health of your children.'

SA-born businessman Elon Musk. Picture: Frederic J Brown/AFP

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has urged his 227 million social media followers to cancel their Netflix subscriptions, accusing the streaming platform of promoting what he describes as “transgender propaganda.

In a post on his X platform, which has garnered thousands of reactions, Musk said, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids”, while reposting a meme showing Netflix as a Trojan horse being welcomed into a castle marked as “your kids”.

Culture war

In his latest culture war campaign, the Tesla tycoon and the world’s richest man joined a trend launched by the conservative social media account Libs of TikTok, which cited the animated series “Dead End: Paranormal Park” and Netflix’s corporate diversity efforts as a reason to drop the streaming service.

Since he began his cancellation campaign, many users have posted photos on social media showing that they have cancelled their memberships.

Charlie Kirk

The show’s creator, Hamish Steele, is accused of making social media remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September that were seen by conservatives online as disrespectful and led to the backlash.

Steele addressed the controversy in several now-deleted Bluesky posts, declaring: “It’s all lies and slander!”

Netflix

Netflix’s shares fell by 2% on Wednesday when the controversy gained traction, and were down as much as another 2% Thursday on Wall Street, according to AFP.

Netflix South Africa told The Citizen there was “no media statement” regarding the uproar by Musk.

US Republican Congressman Tim Burchett announced he is preparing to “drag in” top Netflix executives to testify before Congress for “sexualizing children in their programming”.

“Let’s get on it. I’m going to follow up with my folks. They need to be brought in, and we need to find out what their agenda is and why they are pushing this. Evil and demonic,” he said.

