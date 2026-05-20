Emfuleni’s water crisis: Government’s plan to fix ailing infrastructure and slash 70% water losses

Here's what authorities are doing to respond to the water crisis.

The Gauteng Provincial Government said it is committed to restoring stable water and sanitation services in the struggling Emfuleni Local Municipality.

This comes against the backdrop of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) continuing hearings into water challenges across the province.

The SAHRC recently announced an inquiry into Gauteng’s ongoing water crisis, raising serious concerns about the violation of constitutional rights for millions of residents across the province.

Earlier this year, the commission called for the water crisis to be declared a national disaster.

“The SAHRC is convinced that the situation regarding water challenges in the country has reached crisis proportions,” it said in February.

Crumbling pipes, illegal connections and R79m tanker bill

Emfuleni Local Municipality is battling a severe water and sanitation crisis driven by ageing infrastructure, persistent sewer spillages, intermittent water supply, illegal connections and electricity outages.

Municipal Manager April Ntuli appeared before the SAHRC to outline the depth of the crisis and the interventions being pursued to address it.

Central to the municipality’s financial strain is a staggering rate of water losses.

“Non-revenue water losses are currently estimated at approximately 70%,” said Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, conveying Ntuli’s submission to the commission.

According to Mhlanga, the losses have placed the municipality under severe financial pressure, forcing it to divert rates and tax revenue toward water-related obligations rather than broader service delivery.

To provide emergency relief to the hardest-hit communities, the municipality has been spending heavily on water tankers.

“Emfuleni has spent approximately R79 million over the past five years on water tankering interventions aimed at providing relief to 33 informal settlements that currently lack adequate infrastructure,” Mhlanga said.

New utility and plan to turn the tide

Mhlanga said authorities are implementing a multi-pronged response to the crisis.

Infrastructure rehabilitation programmes, enhanced operational interventions and efforts to strengthen human resource capacity are all underway, alongside the development of a long-term water and sanitation master plan.

A new institutional structure is also being established to take direct control of water service delivery in the area.

“The Vaal Corporation Water Utility, a special purpose vehicle, will manage, operate and rehabilitate water and sanitation services within Emfuleni Local Municipality,” Mhlanga said.

The VCWU represents a fundamental shift in how water services will be governed within the municipality, one that both provincial and national authorities hope will break the cycle of dysfunction that has allowed the crisis to worsen over the years.

“The utility is expected to become operational on 1 July 2026,” Mhlanga confirmed.

Section 63 intervention showing early signs of progress

Some stabilisation has already been achieved through an earlier national government intervention.

Under Section 63 of the Water Services Act, national government assumed control of Emfuleni’s water and sanitation functions.

“This has contributed towards stabilising governance and operational systems within the municipality,” Mhlanga said.

The province has positioned itself as an active partner in the broader recovery.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government remains committed to working with municipalities, water entities, and all stakeholders to accelerate infrastructure renewal, reduce water losses, improve revenue management, and ensure communities receive reliable access to clean water and dignified sanitation services,” Mhlanga said.